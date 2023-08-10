Global Dental Implants Market 2023-2030: CAD/CAM Technologies Streamline Dental Implant Procedures, Boosting Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Implants Market by Design, Type, Price, Procedure, Material, Component, End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Implants Market size was estimated at USD 9.27 billion in 2022, USD 10.09 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.95% to reach USD 18.42 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The research report categorizes the Global Dental Implants Market into various segments to forecast revenues and analyze trends within each sub-market. The market segmentation is as follows:

Based on Design:

Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Tapered Dental Implants In 2022, Tapered Dental Implants held the largest market share at 54.97%, followed by Parallel-Walled Dental Implants. Based on Type: Plate-Form Dental Implants

Root-Form Dental Implants The market share for Plate-Form Dental Implants was the highest at 38.29% in 2022, followed by Root-Form Dental Implants. Based on Price: Discounted Implants

Premium Implants

Value Implants The Value Implants segment accounted for the largest market share at 53.46% in 2022, followed by Discounted Implants. Based on Procedure: Single Stage

Two Stage The Two Stage procedure dominated the market with the largest share at 68.94% in 2022, followed by Single Stage. Based on Material: Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants Among these, Titanium Implants had the largest market share of 51.37% in 2022. Additionally, Titanium Implants were further categorized into External Hexagonal Connectors, Internal Hexagonal Connectors, and Internal Octagonal Connectors. Based on Component: Abutment

Fixture The Abutment segment held the largest market share at 52.93% in 2022, followed by Fixture. The Abutment segment was further classified into Endosteal Implant, Intramucosal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant, and Transosteal Implant. Based on End User: Dental Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals commanded the largest market share at 58.54% in 2022, followed by Hospitals and Clinics.

Market Drivers:

The dental implants market is expected to experience significant growth due to several key drivers:

Increasing Demand Due to Prevalence of Dental and Periodontal Diseases: The rising prevalence of dental and periodontal diseases is driving the demand for dental implants, as they provide a reliable solution for tooth replacement. Rising Trends in Cosmetic Dentistry: Growing awareness and demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures, such as dental implants for improved aesthetics, are propelling market growth. Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries: The rise in disposable income in developing countries has increased the affordability of dental implants, boosting market demand.

Market Opportunities:

The dental implants market offers several opportunities for growth:

Technological Developments and Product Launches: Increasing technological developments and product launches in the dental implants market are providing opportunities for market expansion. Significant Usage of CAD/CAM Technologies: The significant usage of CAD/CAM technologies in dental implant procedures is streamlining the process and improving outcomes.

Challenges:

The dental implants market faces some challenges:

Limited Awareness of Oral Hygiene in Developing Countries: Limited awareness of oral hygiene in developing countries may hinder market growth.

