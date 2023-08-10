Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome CDMO Market 2023-2029: Biose Industrie and List Biological Laboratories Shape Diabetes Application Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (C.difficile, Crohns Disease, IBS, Diabetes, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market, including market size, growth trends, key applications, and regional outlook.

Market Overview:

The global live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market is expected to reach $159.1 million by 2029, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period.

Diabetes is one of the major applications in the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market, capturing more than 35% share in 2022. Diabetes is recognized as one of the most important unaddressed health problems worldwide, posing significant risks for several prevalent and occasionally fatal conditions.

The demand for live biotherapeutic products is increasing as efforts are being made to create novel treatments for different ailments and develop products that can modulate neurological diseases associated with the gut-brain axis.

Impact of COVID-19:

During the COVID-19 outbreak, resources were diverted from the development of live biotherapeutic products to focus on diagnostic, treatment, and vaccination efforts. Additionally, there was a significant drop in consumer demand for LBPs during the pandemic, which affected market growth.

Growth Opportunities:

The increasing global demand for medicinal remedies has sparked growth prospects for the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market. Rising product demand and a major uptick in microbiome and LBP therapies are expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. New research also suggests that treating autistic children by changing their gut microbiota may be effective, presenting additional growth opportunities for the market.

Challenges:

One of the challenges in the market is the difficulty in controlling the expansion of live microbes during production and other stages of their lifecycles. Quality raw materials, manufacturing processes, hygiene, sanitation, control procedures, and quality monitoring are crucial for LBP production. The lack of standards and infrastructure for developing LBPs may also hinder market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America recorded the largest revenue share in the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market in 2022. This growth is attributed to the presence of key firms and increasing investments in R&D activities in the region.

The C.difficile segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022, due to the bacterium's potential to cause serious diarrhea and colitis, especially in patients using antibiotics.

