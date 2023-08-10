New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tyre Market Assessment, By Tyre, By Vehicle Type, By Tyre Type, By Rim Size, By Demand Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484586/?utm_source=GNW



Tyre Market size was valued at USD 261.29 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 425.02 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 6.27% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The tyre market has witnessed significant growth and evolution in recent years. Several factors have emerged as new drivers, shaping the market landscape. The increasing global automotive production and sales, in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, UAE, and other Southeast Asian countries, have fuelled the demand for tyres. Rising disposable incomes and urbanization have led to higher vehicle ownership rates, driving the need for replacement tyres and aftermarket services. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns has resulted in a rising demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly tyres. Stricter regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions have prompted tyre manufacturers to invest in research and development to introduce innovative tyre technologies that optimize fuel economy and reduce rolling resistance.



Moreover, recent developments in the tyre market have focused on enhancing safety, performance, and durability. Advanced tyre materials, such as silica-based compounds, are being utilized to improve traction, handling, and wet grip. Tyre manufacturers are also incorporating smart technologies, including sensors and connectivity features, to enable real-time monitoring of tyre conditions and enhance overall performance and safety. The market has also witnessed significant advancements in the development of specialized tyres for specific vehicle types, such as SUVs, electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous vehicles.



Overall, the tyre market continues to evolve in response to changing consumer demands, technological advancements, and environmental concerns. The focus on safety, performance, sustainability, and specialized tyre solutions is expected to drive further innovations and propel the growth of the market in the coming years.



Demand Call for Fuel-Efficient Tyres



The tyre market is experiencing a rising demand for fuel-efficient tyres owing to growing environmental concerns and stricter regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Consumers are increasingly seeking tyres that offer lower rolling resistance, as they contribute to improved fuel economy and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, vehicle manufacturers are focusing on developing more fuel-efficient vehicles, which require tyres that can optimize energy efficiency. As a result, tyre manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative tyre technologies that balance fuel efficiency, performance, and safety. The demand for fuel-efficient tyres is expected to continue its upward trajectory as sustainability becomes a critical factor in the purchasing decisions of consumers and fleet operators. For instance, The Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance SUV tyre is designed for SUVs, offering fuel efficiency, excellent grip, and enhanced performance for a smooth and comfortable driving experience.



Increasing Demand due to an Increase in Car Ownership



The tyre market is witnessing an increasing demand for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles. Several factors contribute to this growing demand. Firstly, the expanding middle class in emerging economies, coupled with rising disposable incomes, has led to a surge in car ownership and a subsequent need for tyres. Secondly, the growth of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services has driven the demand for light commercial vehicles, which require tyres for efficient transportation. Lastly, the demand for heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks and buses, is rising due to increased infrastructure development and transportation needs across regions. These vehicles require robust and durable tyres to withstand heavy loads and long distances. As a result, tyre manufacturers are experiencing an uptick in production and sales, prompting them to expand their capacities and invest in research and development to meet the evolving needs of the Tyre Market.



For example, the new "high load" tyre from Pirelli is being introduced for SUVs and hybrid and all-electric cars. The high load tyre will carry a "HL" designation on its sidewall to indicate that it can support additional weight, which is necessary for electric vehicles due to its excessive bulk from the weighty battery cells. The recently released Pirelli HL tyre will be used for the first time by the Lucid Air.



Development of New Tyre Technologies



Tyre market has witnessed significant advancements in new tyre technologies. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs. These technologies include advanced tread compounds that optimize fuel efficiency, reduce rolling resistance, and enhance traction on various road surfaces. Tyre construction techniques are also evolving, incorporating lightweight materials that improve handling and reduce overall vehicle weight. Additionally, smart tyre technologies with built-in sensors and connectivity features enable real-time monitoring of tyre pressure, temperature, and performance. These developments aim to enhance safety, performance, durability, and sustainability, ensuring that tyre manufacturers stay at the forefront of technological advancements and meet the demands of an ever-changing automotive industry.



Rising Demand from Developing Regions, such as Asia-Pacific



Asia Pacific has been the largest regional tyre market, accounting for a sizable portion of the worldwide tyre market. Increasing automotive sales, rising disposable incomes, and improving road infrastructure contribute to the expanding demand for tyres in the region. Moreover, the market is growing significantly due to major tyre producers in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



In 2023, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) declared India’s potential to become an USD 8 trillion economy by 2030. In line with historical trends, the tyre industry has the potential to outperform the GDP growth rate by approximately 2-3%. High levels of automation, a manufacturing renaissance, cost arbitrage, and a large skill pool accessible in these developing nations offer plenty of room for expansion. Therefore, economic development, urbanization, favorable government policies, infrastructure development, rising awareness of safety and quality, the region’s status as a manufacturing hub, and innovation in tyre technologies contribute to its growth in developing nations.



Impact of COVID-19



The pandemic had a profound impact on the tyre market globally. The widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and economic downturn caused by the pandemic resulted in a significant decline in vehicle production and sales worldwide. As a result, the demand for tyres plummeted, leading to excess inventory and decreased tyre prices. Manufacturing facilities were forced to suspend or reduce operations, disrupting supply chains and causing delays in production and delivery. The closure of automotive dealerships and tyre retailers further exacerbated the decline in demand.



The recovery of the Tyre Market heavily depends on the revival of the automotive industry and the return to pre-pandemic levels of economic stability and consumer confidence. The resumption of vehicle production, easing of travel restrictions, and increased consumer confidence will play crucial roles in the industry’s recovery. Adapting to the changing market conditions, exploring new avenues for growth, and implementing innovative strategies will be essential for tyre manufacturers and suppliers to navigate the post-pandemic landscape successfully.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



The Russia-Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the tyre market at a global level. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to a shortage of raw materials and components used in tyre manufacturing. Ukraine is a major producer of natural rubber, which is a critical ingredient in tyre production. With the conflict, there has been a disruption in the supply of natural rubber, causing price increases and supply constraints. This has resulted in higher production costs for tyre manufacturers and ultimately led to increased prices for consumers. Additionally, the political uncertainty and economic instability in the region have dampened consumer demand, affecting the overall Tyre Market. Companies have had to adapt to these challenges by seeking alternative sourcing options and exploring new markets to mitigate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the tyre industry.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



The tyre market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These players are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear. These companies have a strong brand presence, a vast distribution network, and a focus on innovation. They are constantly investing in research and development to develop new technologies and products that meet the needs of their customers. The tyre market is expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles.



In April 2023, Michelin reported to produce passenger vehicle tyres locally in India, which would help the company to enter the Asian market.

