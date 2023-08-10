Snack Food Packaging Market to Surpass USD 25.55 Billion by 2030 owing to Rapid Urbanization and Changing Demographics Coupled with E-Commerce Boom | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The Snack Food Packaging Market reached a valuation of $18.53 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that it is poised to attain a value of $25.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast duration spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Snack food packaging plays a pivotal role in the modern consumer landscape, serving as a visual and functional gateway to a delectable world of treats. It encompasses the art and science of enclosing various snack products within a protective, visually appealing, and convenient exterior. Beyond merely containing the contents, snack food packaging has evolved into a strategic tool that communicates brand identity, product information, and a captivating narrative to consumers. Environmental considerations have also steered the evolution of snack food packaging. With the increasing awareness of sustainability, brands are shifting towards eco-friendly materials and responsible packaging practices.

Download Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2810

Market Analysis

In recent years, the snack food packaging market has experienced significant growth, driven by a combination of evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, sustainability concerns, and changing lifestyles. This growth trajectory is expected to continue as various factors converge to shape the future of the industry. The rise of e-commerce has redefined the way snacks are purchased. Online shopping requires packaging that not only protects the product during transit but also offers a memorable unboxing experience. Brands are investing in packaging designs that are not only functional but also visually appealing, enhancing the online shopping journey. Globalization has expanded consumers' palates, leading to a growing demand for exotic and culturally diverse snack options. Packaging that reflects the authenticity of the product's origin, while also providing clear information about flavors and ingredients, appeals to consumers' curiosity and desire for new taste experiences.

Snack Food Packaging Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 18.53 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 25.55 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.1% from 2023-2030 Key Segments by Raw Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper, Others),



by Packaging (Rigid, Flexible),



by Application (Bakery snacks, Candy & confections, Savory snacks, Nuts & dried fruits, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

An economic recession significantly impacts the snack food packaging market. Companies need to navigate changes in consumer behavior, preferences, and spending patterns while finding innovative ways to balance cost-efficiency, branding, sustainability, and supply chain stability. Adapting to these challenges can help businesses not only survive but also position themselves for success in the long run.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the snack food packaging market is multifaceted. From supply chain disruptions to changes in consumer behavior and the increased emphasis on sustainability and innovation, the packaging industry is navigating a complex landscape. Adaptability, creative problem-solving, and a focus on meeting evolving consumer needs will be key factors in how snack food packaging companies weather the challenges posed by this geopolitical situation.

Key Regional Development

In North America, convenience and on-the-go consumption are significant drivers for snack food packaging market. With busy lifestyles, consumers demand packaging solutions that are resealable, portable, and easy to carry. European consumers place a strong emphasis on food safety and quality. As a result, packaging innovations that extend the shelf life of snack foods while maintaining their freshness are crucial in this region. In the Asia-Pacific region, a diverse range of cultures and tastes influence snack food preferences and packaging. Traditional flavors and unique textures are often celebrated, leading to innovative packaging designs that highlight the cultural appeal of the snacks.

Key Takeaway from Snack Food Packaging Market Study

The market is witnessing a dynamic interplay between the Plastic Segment and the Bakery Snacks Segment. Their ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences, integrate cutting-edge technology, and embrace sustainable practices positions them at the forefront of the industry.

As consumers continue to seek convenience, taste, and sustainability in their snack choices, these two segments are poised to not only dominate the market but also inspire the evolution of packaging practices across the board.

Recent Developments Related to Snack Food Packaging Market

In a strategic move that's set to redefine the snacking industry landscape, Kellogg Company has announced the name of its eagerly anticipated snack business spin-off: 'Kellanova'.

Paxiom, a leading innovator in packaging solutions, has recently unveiled its latest breakthrough in the world of food packaging with the introduction of an impressive Large Format Food Packaging Machine.

Buy Complete Research Report Which Provide Detail Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War & Ongoing Recession: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2810

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia- Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Snack Food Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

8.1 Plastic

8.2 Metal

8.3 Paper

8.4 Other

9. Snack Food Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging

9.1 Rigid

9.2 Flexible

10. Snack Food Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Bakery snacks

10.2 Candy & Confections

10.3 Savory snacks

10.4 Nuts & dried fruits

10.5 Others

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 The Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

12. Company Profile

12.1 Sonoco Products (US)

12.1.1 Market Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Products/Services/Offerings

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Modern-Pak Pte Ltd (US)

12.3 Graham Packaging Holdings

12.4 ProAmpac (US)

12.5 Huhtamaki Global, Bemis Company (US)

12.6 Amcor (Australia)

12.7 Clondalkin Group

12.8 Swiss pack private limited

12.9 Bryce Corporation (US)

12.9.5 The SNS View

12.10 Sealed Air Corporation (US)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.