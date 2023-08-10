The global RNA analysis market size is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from 5.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4%

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RNA Analysis Market by Product, Technology, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983737/?utm_source=GNW





The reagents/consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the RNA analysis market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2022, the reagents/consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate.The product & service market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, services, and software.



Expanding applications of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis and the growing number of ongoing research projects involving RNA analysis contributes to the segment’s prominence in the RNA analysis market.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.



The RNA analysis market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of the RNA analysis market.



The large share of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of leading players in the region paired with the continuing research activities of developing new genomic therapies. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as rising government initiatives for generic medicines in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the RNA analysis market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the RNA analysis market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such the product, technology, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall RNA analysis market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for personalized medicine, Rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure and government funding, and the Increasing applications of RNA sequencing in transcriptomics), restraints (High capital investments), opportunities (High growth opportunities in emerging markets, Increasing applications in toxicogenomics, Increasing focus on biomarker discovery, Rising focus on outsourcing), and challenges (Data management in transcriptomics research, Lack of effective bioinformatics tools, Dearth of skilled professionals.)

• Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services, and technological assessment of the RNA analysis market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the RNA analysis market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the RNA analysis market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product & service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and among others in the RNA analysis market.

