Global Audio Amplifier Market Report 2030: $6.9 Billion Forecast and Key Growth Insights

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio Amplifier - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the same period. It also includes a historic review of sales from 2014 to 2021.

The analysis covers various devices such as home audio systems, smartphones, television sets, desktops & laptops, and other devices, as well as end-uses, including consumer electronics, automotive, and entertainment.



Global Audio Amplifier Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Audio Amplifier estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Home Audio Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Audio Amplifier market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Analog Devices

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Dialog Semiconductors

DIOO Microcircuits Co., Ltd.

ICEPower A/S

Infineon Technologies

Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc. (ISSI)

Maxim Integrated Product Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

