Aircraft and Spacecraft Segments Propel Remote Electronic Unit Market to $4 Billion by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the flight control surface, landing gear, other applications, spacecraft, aircraft, remote electronic unit, ice protection systems, fuel systems, commercial, and government markets.

It includes recent, current, and future sales projections in US$ Million and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 to 2030, as well as historical reviews for the years 2014 to 2021. The geographic regions covered include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report offers valuable insights into the market trends and growth opportunities for various aerospace and aviation components, providing readers with a detailed understanding of the market landscape and potential investment prospects in these regions.

Global Remote Electronic Unit Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spacecraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $786.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Remote Electronic Unit market in the U.S. is estimated at US$786.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$826.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

AAC Microtec AB

BAE Systems PLC

Becker Avionics, Inc.

Crisa, an Airbus Defence and Space company

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CWC)

Liebherr-International AG (Liebherr Group)

Moog, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Siemens AG

Terma A/S

Thales Group

