Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Electronic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the intelligent electronic devices market from 2022 to 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis includes the independent evaluation of annual sales in US$ million and the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the years 2022 to 2030.

The report further offers insights into the market presence of intelligent electronic devices categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial in key regions, highlighting key competitors in each region for the year 2023.

Additionally, the report provides in-depth analysis and projections of value sales breakdown for different types of intelligent electronic devices and their applications. The market presence, competitor analysis, and future growth opportunities make this report an essential resource for businesses in the intelligent electronic devices industry.



Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intelligent Electronic Devices estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Digital Relays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Voltage Regulators segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Intelligent Electronic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Group

Berry Palmer & Lyle Limited

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infrax Systems

Landis+Gyr

Open Systems International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens Corporation

Subnet Solutions Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1r9w8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment