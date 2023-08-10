Key Insights for 2023: Special Coverage on Global Events and Market Competitiveness in 3D Projectors Industry

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Projectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Projectors Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Projectors estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Display

Light Processing (DLP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The 3D Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acer Inc.

Barco

BenQ Corporation

Boxlight

Canon Inc.

Christie Digital

Dell

Digital Projection

Dukane

InFocus Corporation

JVCKenwood Corporation

NEC Display Solutions

Optoma

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sim2 BV

Sony Corporation

Viewsonic

Vivitek Corporation

Wolf Cinema

