The global Bone Cement & Glue Market is projected to reach USD 2,248 million by 2028 from USD 1,644 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%

Total knee arthroplasty in the type of segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on the Type, the arthroplasty market is segmented into Total knee arthroplasty, Total hip arthroplasty

Total shoulder arthroplasty.Total knee arthroplasty is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market is The increasing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and the aging population have contributed to a growing number of TKA procedures worldwide which drives the bone glue and cement market.



Europe is estimated to register the third highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the Bone cement & glue market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world.The market in Europe is projected to register the third highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of significant aging population, with a higher proportion of individuals aged 65 and above. The aging demographic is more prone to orthopedic conditions, such as osteoarthritis and fractures, which often require surgical interventions using bone cement and glue, High Prevalence of Orthopedic Conditions, Growing Number of Orthopedic Surgeries, and Technological Advancements in healthcare sectors.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (48%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (18%)

• By Designation: C-level (33%), Director-level (40%), and Others (27%)

• By Region: North America (36%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), Rest of the World (16%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

? Stryker (US)

? Zimmer Biomet (US)

? DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson - US)

? Smith+Nephew.(UK)

? Arthrex, Inc. (US)

? Enovis (US)

? Globus Medical (US)

? Exactech, Inc.(US)

? Heraeus Holding (Germany)

? Artivion, Inc (US)

? Cardinal Health. (US)

? Teknimed (France)

? Medtronic (Ireland)

? Tecres S.p.A.(Italy)

? Bioceramed, S.A. (Portugal)

? Evolutis (France)

? Normmed Medical (Turkey)

? LINACOL Medical (Turkey)

? BPB MEDICA (Italy)

? IZI Medical (US)

? Aditus Medical. (Germany)

? OSARTIS GmbH (Germany)

? LD Davis (US)

? Milligan & Higgins (US)

? VHERN srl (US)



Research Coverage:

This report studies the Bone cement & glue market based on product and region.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.







