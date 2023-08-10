Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinars

On 10 August 2023, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the member of the management board CCO Margus Vihman and member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented the unaudited results of the Group for 2023 Q2.



Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language . The presentation is available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 53 42 6591

E-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee



