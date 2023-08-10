The global insulin delivery devices market is projected to reach USD 46.2 billion by 2028 from USD 30.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5%

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05023638/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high costs and lack of reimbursements in developing countries of insulin delivery devices systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Insulin pumps segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period By type, the global insulin delivery devices market is segmented into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin pen needles, insulin syringes and other insulin delivery devices which includes, transdermal insulin patch, insulin jet injectors, insulin inhalers.The insulin pump segment is further sub-segmented into tethered insulin pumps and tubeless insulin pumps.



As newer and more refined technology has now revolutionized insulin pumps in terms of their quality of care, and ease of use resulting in improved glycemic control, in addition favourable reimbursement in developed countries is contributing towards the adoption of these devices as a result this segment is projected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



Patients/Homecare end user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period By end users, the insulin delivery devices market is segmented into patients/ homecare and hospitals & clinics.The patients/home care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is primarily attributed to the rising patient acceptance of home care as a result of growing awareness of diabetes care devices, increasing diabetic healthcare expenditure and favourable reimbursements.



By region, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the insulin delivery devices market

Based on region, the insulin delivery devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America dominated the insulin delivery devices market in 2022.



The growth of connected diabetes management devices, the rising diabetic population, demand for technologically advanced products, government initiatives, and increasing awareness of self-diabetes management in the region are the main factors driving North America to dominate the insulin delivery devices market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 21% • By Designation: C-level – 43%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 22% • By Region: North America - 34%, Europe – 26%, APAC –19%, Rest of World–21%

The prominent players operating in the global insulin delivery devices market are Embecta Corp. (Formely Becton, Dickinson and Company Diabetes Care Business (US), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Insulet Corporation (US), Biocon Limited (India), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Medtronic (Ireland), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Roche Diabetes Care (Switzerland), Owen Mumford (England), Mrdtrum Technologies Inc. (China), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Wockhardt (India), Cerur Corporation (Switzerland), EoFlow CO., Ltd. (South Korea), Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (India), Sooil Developments CO., Ltd (Korea), Sungshim Medical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Vicentra B.V. (Netherland), Debiotech SA (Switzerland), Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co., Ltd (China), Haselmeier (Germany), Mannkind Corporation (US), HTL-Sterfa S.A. (Poland).



Research Coverage

This report studies the insulin delivery devices market based on type, application, product, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing prevalence of diabetic population, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, government support and favourable reimbursement schemes to favour market growth), restraints (high cost and lack of reimbursement in developing countries, needle anxiety in patients to affect the growth of the pen needles and syringes market, oral insulin as an alternative drug delivery method), opportunities (increasing research and development activities and strategic partnerships, advances in syringe and technology) and challenges (Needle stick injuries and misuse of injection pens)

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new product launches in the global insulin delivery devices market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, end user, and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global insulin delivery devices market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global insulin delivery devices market. This report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the molecular quality controls market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

