Key Players in the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market 2023-2030: Airbus, Rockwell Collins, Flightman Ltd, and More

Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Installed segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $830 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$830 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$704.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors

Airbus Group SE

Astronautics Corporation of America

Dac International, Inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Flightman Ltd.

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

NAVTech Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Teledyne Controls LLC.

UTC Aerospace Systems

