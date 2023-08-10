BuyMediaInc Helping Brands Feature on Newspapers Homepage

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More and more businesses are now relying on BuyMediaInc to get featured on multiple tier-1

newspapers.

Founded by a group of experienced editors and marketing experts, this digital

marketing solutions provider creates opportunities for brands to receive global coverage and go

viral for a significant period of time. The company has a great track record of getting its clients

published on Forbes, Bloomberg, The New York Times, WSJ, Mashable, Entrepreneur, USA

Today, The Washington Post, New York Post, and others.



BuyMediaInc thrives to deliver business impact through marketing and PR, with its unique

combination of industry experience, urgency, intellectual curiosity, and precision. In addition to

publishing news stories on globally acclaimed news sites, the company also provides writing

support to enhance the brand exposure of its clients.



The company’s service capability also includes



* Internet Marketing Content: Increases traffic and enhances brand awareness with global

influencers.

* Email Marketing: delivers millions of emails in a matter of few hours through the

company’s third-party partners.

* Video Production Marketing: creation of videos related to brands, services, and products,

and making them viral through social platforms and TV.



With years of industry experience, the BuyMediaInc team understands that each marketing

channel has its own unique advantages, and work best when they are strategically combined with

other channels. This is why they provide clients with full-service strategies that utilize a

comprehensive mix of digital channels to enhance visibility, boost conversions, and drive

revenue.



“We are committed to your strategy and intuitively understand how to deliver value in the

digital economy. Through the most effective digital marketing options, we make it happen

seamlessly. Every day, we help brands think big, execute smartly, and achieve growth. We

employ an intelligent digital marketing strategy to consistently unlock value from digital

investments in a rapidly advancing world, from simple to the infinitely complex,” said David Becker, Director of Communications from BuyMediaInc.



More about the company and its services can be found at https://buymediainc.com/



About BuyMediaInc: BuyMediaInc is a digital marketing service provider dedicated to

generating revenue for businesses. The company was founded by a team of editors and

marketing experts to help brands get global coverage and go viral.