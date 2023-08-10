High Temperature Adhesives Market revenue to cross USD 13 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high temperature adhesives market size is predicted to expand at ~7.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 13 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 6 billion in the year 2022. Global manufacturing production along with increasing popularity of adhesives in the manufacturing process can be attributed to the rise in this market. Adhesives are known for their properties including high-temperature resistance, bond strength, and durability.

Additionally, governments around the world are investing heavily in the manufacturing sector, which is encouraging manufacturers to use adhesives for their production processes. The global manufacturing output in 2021 increased by 7.2%, surpassing its pre-pandemic levels for the first time. A 16.9% increase in manufacturing value added in 2021 compared with 16.2% in 2015 was registered in manufacturing value added share of GDP.



Growing Number of Green Building Projects To Boost Market Growth

Green building construction projects have been on the rise in recent years due to their benefits for the environment, including reduced energy consumption, improved air quality, and reduced waste. The number of green building projects undertaken by 46% of firms worldwide was estimated to be over 60% in 2021. A further 35% of companies intend to refurbish existing buildings and build green.

High-temperature adhesives are more durable than traditional adhesives and can stand up to extreme temperatures, making them ideal for green construction projects. Additionally, they can create a stronger bond between two materials, reducing the amount of energy needed to keep them together. This helps to reduce the environmental impact of the building by reducing the amount of energy needed to keep it standing.

High Temperature Adhesives Market: Regional Overview

The global high temperature adhesives market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Production of Automobiles to Drive the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The high-temperature adhesives market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold major market share by the end of 2035. High temperature adhesives are capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and pressure, making them well-suited for use in automobiles. Moreover, the growing demand for vehicles in the Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the high-temperature adhesives market in the region. The Indian automobile industry produced a total of 22,933,230 vehicles between April 2021 and March 2022, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles. It is estimated that 1,594,000 vehicles were produced and 1,649,000 vehicles were sold in China in January 2023.

High temperature adhesives can also improve the performance of the vehicle by providing better adhesion and sealing, which helps reduce the amount of energy lost through air leaks. Additionally, these adhesives are designed to resist vibration and impact, which helps to reduce wear and tear on the vehicle.

Increased The Demand for Lightweight Materials Due to Carbon Footprint Initiatives to Drive the Growth in The North America Region

The North American high temperature adhesives market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. With governments in North America taking initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint, the demand for lightweight materials is increasing significantly, as these materials require less energy to transport and have a lower environmental impact.

The US Environmental Protection Agency offers a wide variety of strategies for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. For instance, through the acquisition of SmartWay Certified light-duty vehicles, the agency reduces emissions by encouraging the use of more fuel efficient vehicles and by promoting best practices for improving fuel efficiency. As companies invest in more fuel-efficient vehicles and equipment, they will need more adhesives that can withstand the higher temperatures and pressures. Adhesives with higher levels of heat and pressure resistance will help to reduce emissions by helping companies produce more fuel-efficient vehicles and equipment.

High Temperature Adhesives, Segmentation by Adhesive Resin Type

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Other Resin Types

The epoxy segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The surging demand for epoxy adhesives in the aerospace and automotive industries is fuelling the growth of the market. The lightweight nature of epoxies makes them ideal for aerospace applications as they can provide a strong bond without adding too much weight to the aircraft. They are also highly resistant to temperature changes and other environmental factors which makes them an ideal choice for bonding composites. The use of epoxy resin in primary structures increased with the aircraft F18, which used about 19% of composite materials, compared to around 2% for the F15.

Further, they are easy to use and cost-effective, which has resulted in a significant increase in the export of epoxy adhesives from India to South Korea, the US, and China. A total of 137 million USD worth of resin was exported by India in the year 2020-2021.

High Temperature Adhesives, Segmentation by End User

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Automotive

Medical Devices and Instruments

Aerospace and Defense

Others

The electrical and electronics segment is poised to attain the highest market share by the end of 2035. High temperature adhesives are used in electronics due to their ability to increase the life and performance of components in extreme temperatures. As people embrace technology and more affordable and feature-rich devices are available, high-end electronic gadgets such as smartphones, televisions, and laptops are becoming more popular.

Smartphone ownership is expected to reach 270 million Americans in 2023, an increase of 81.6% from the year before. A total of 42 million television sets are expected to be sold in the US by 2028. High temperature adhesives are used to hold together components of these gadgets that are exposed to high temperatures, such as semiconductor chips and LED displays. They are also used to improve the durability and performance of the gadgets by providing a strong bond between the components.

High Temperature Adhesives, Segmentation by Polymer Type

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Other Product Types

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global high temperature adhesives market that are profiled by Research Nester are 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, DELO Industrial Adhesives, H.B.Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, Permatex, Dow, EpoxySet Inc., Flexible Ceramics Inc., PPG Industries Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

A new adhesive has been introduced by DELO Industrial Adhesives, specifically designed for automotive and mechanical engineering applications. In addition to being high temperature resistant and low viscosity, this adhesive also cures fast and has low viscosity.

New 3M medical adhesive sticks to the skin for up to 28 days, and can be used with health monitors, sensors, and long-term wearable devices. The adhesive is unique in that it is water-resistant, so it cannot be washed off during swimming and showering. Moreover, it reduces irritation and inflammation and is hypoallergenic.

