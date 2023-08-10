KP Tissue Releases Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Margin recovery and strong top-line growth driving Adjusted EBITDA

Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q2 2023 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 13.3% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q2 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $466.3 million in Q2 2023 compared to $397.5 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $68.8 million or 17.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $55.0 million in Q2 2023, compared to $11.8 million in Q2 2022, an increase of 365.8%.
  • Net income was $14.5 million in Q2 2023 compared to a net loss of $35.5 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $50.0 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 16, 2023.

“We are pleased that margin recovery, along with improved sales volume and a better mix in our Consumer business, generated strong Adjusted EBITDA of $55.0 million in the second quarter of 2023,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “Ongoing cost management initiatives, including productivity gains and cost controls, also contributed to increasing profitability. In addition, our Away-From-Home segment delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA to maintain its growth momentum. As a result, our financial performance in the second quarter normalized versus a more challenging market and operating environment in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA continued to improve, rising 3.4% and 10.2% in the quarter, respectively.”

“Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we anticipate a more favourable landscape as input costs trend downwards, TAD Sherbrooke and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project continue to ramp up production capacity to meet customer demand, and margins are restored to their pre-pandemic levels,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q3 2023
For the third quarter of 2023, as commodity and other input costs begin to decline, we will focus on maintaining our margins while also continuing to reinvest in the business to drive long-term value. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q3 2023 is expected to be in the range of Q2 2023.

Kruger Products Q2 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $466.3 million in Q2 2023 compared to $397.5 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $68.8 million or 17.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the favourable impact of selling price increases implemented across all segments and regions during 2022, along with favourable sales mix and higher sales volume in the Consumer business. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $395.8 million in Q2 2023 compared to $372.5 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $23.3 million or 6.2%. Higher sales volumes increased cost of sales, along with the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs, partially offset by improvements in Memphis operations. While the significant inflation experienced during 2022 has moderated in the second quarter of 2023, manufacturing input costs remain higher than the year ago quarter. Freight rates were lower compared to Q2 2022 as supply constraints and inflation moderated, while warehousing costs increased as a result of additional logistics network costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 84.9% in Q2 2023 compared to 93.7% in Q2 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $40.6 million in Q2 2023 compared to $35.1 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $5.5 million or 15.7%. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs, foreign exchange losses related to foreign denominated working capital and a loss on disposal of fixed assets, partially offset by lower advertising spend in the quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.7% in Q2 2023 compared to 8.8% in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $55.0 million in Q2 2023 compared to $11.8 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $43.2 million or 365.8%. The significant increase was primarily due to a combination of factors: selling price increases in 2022, favourable sales mix along with higher sales volumes, improvements in Memphis operations and lower freight rates. These factors were partially offset by inflation on input costs compared to Q2 2022, higher warehousing and SG&A expenses and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Net income was $14.5 million in Q2 2023 compared to a loss of $35.5 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $50.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1 and higher foreign exchange gains, partially offset by higher income tax and depreciation expenses, higher interest expense and other finance costs and a loss on sale of fixed assets.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

Kruger Products Q2 2023 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $181.5 million as of June 30, 2023. In addition, $13.8 million of cash was held by Kruger Products for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q2 2023 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $2.0 million in Q2 2023. Included in net income was $2.1 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.2 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, August 17, 2023 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052 and entering passcode 0272.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, August 17, 2023.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.3% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued growth in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products, the expected impact of our Sherbrooke Expansion Project, the expected start-up dates of the facial tissue line and paper machine of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expected growth and profitability in 2023 and our expectation that Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q3 2023 will be in the range of Q2 2023. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including that inflationary pressure has stabilized. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2023 and expected growth and profitability in 2023 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products’ entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  June 30, 2023  December 31, 2022 
  $  $ 
Assets   
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents88,245  71,261 
 Restricted cash9,702  7,145 
 Trade and other receivables118,777  119,681 
 Receivables from related parties245  223 
 Inventories262,509  286,566 
 Income tax recoverable4,119  1,306 
 Prepaid expenses14,301  5,640 
  497,898  491,822 
Non-current assets   
 Property, plant and equipment1,321,358  1,294,838 
 Right-of-use assets78,066  81,715 
 Other long-term assets13,843  27,554 
 Pensions80,264  83,080 
 Goodwill152,021  152,021 
 Intangible assets28,374  30,027 
 Deferred income taxes29,375  95,711 
Total assets2,201,199  2,256,768 
     
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
 Trade and other payables277,667  279,425 
 Payables to related parties9,633  11,363 
 Dividends payable13,261  - 
 Distributions payable-  12,866 
 Current portion of long-term debt34,134  34,411 
 Current portion of lease liabilities28,313  28,349 
 Current portion of long-term payable to related party5,800  5,800 
 Current portion of provisions2,737  3,252 
  371,545  375,466 
Non-current liabilities   
 Long-term debt1,077,746  1,077,297 
 Long-term lease liabilities65,253  70,579 
 Long-term payable to related party34,460  39,042 
 Long-term provisions2,863  3,076 
 Pensions20,555  20,847 
 Post-retirement benefits46,244  43,739 
 Liabilities to non-equityholders1,618,666  1,630,046 
 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability-  133,551 
 Total Partnership units liability -  133,551 
Total liabilities1,618,666  1,763,597 
     
Equity   
 Share capital650,469  - 
 Partnership units-  494,459 
 Deficit(158,661) (87,835)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income81,295  86,547 
 Equity attributable to Kruger Products573,103  493,171 
 Non-controlling interest9,430  - 
Total equity582,533  493,171 
Total equity and liabilities2,201,199  2,256,768 
     



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022
 $ $ $ $
        
Revenue 466,302  397,499  917,294  796,238 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales395,712  372,489  784,736  736,344 
Selling, general and administrative expenses40,640  35,111  76,901  63,966 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets13  5  16  10 
Restructuring costs, net84  352  1,223  868 
        
Operating income (loss)29,853  (10,458) 54,418  (4,950)
        
Interest expense and other finance costs18,539  17,369  35,063  34,903 
Other (income) expense(8,849) 12,599  (9,265) 8,284 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes20,163  (40,426) 28,620  (48,137)
        
Income tax expense (recovery)5,162  (4,913) 63,735  (14,061)
        
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest15,001  (35,513) (35,115) (34,076)
        
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest517  -  (338) - 
        
Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products14,484  (35,513) (34,777) (34,076)
        



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022
 $ $ $ $
        
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest15,001  (35,513) (35,115) (34,076)
        
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net income
    (loss):		       
Remeasurements of pensions(4,037) 89,304  (19,881) 194,925 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits(452) 6,190  10,190  14,051 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
    net income (loss):		        
Cumulative translation adjustment(5,040) 8,422  (5,252) 4,385 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss) (9,529) 103,916  (14,943) 213,361 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) including
    non-controlling interest		5,472  68,403  (50,058) 179,285 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
    non-controlling interest		517  -  (338) - 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) attriutable to
    Kruger Products		4,955  68,403  (49,720) 179,285 
        



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022
 $ $ $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest15,001  (35,513) (35,115) (34,076)
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation22,889  20,778  46,078  42,760 
Amortization1,096  1,125  2,161  2,169 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment1,114  18  1,109  18 
Gain on disposal of leased assets-  -  (488) - 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss(8,849) 12,599  (9,265) 8,284 
Interest expense and other finance costs18,539  17,369  35,063  34,903 
Pension and post-retirement benefits2,224  3,576  4,112  7,270 
Provisions508  733  1,939  494 
Income tax expense (recovery)5,162  (4,913) 63,735  (14,061)
Loss on sale of non-financial assets13  5  16  10 
Total items not affecting cash42,696  51,290  144,460  81,847 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital68,307  (20,031) 16,858  (66,521)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(2,680) (4,157) (5,198) (8,340)
Provisions paid(2,585) (3,733) (3,274) (3,915)
Income tax payments, net(1,621) (1,168) (1,458) (1,488)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities119,118  (13,312) 116,273  (32,493)
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(4,669) (18,431) (8,680) (18,930)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software
    related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project		(743) (5,598) (743) (10,929)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the
    Sherbrooke Expansion Project		(36,798) (14,704) (68,460) (20,748)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke
    Expansion Project		(119) (306) (216) (306)
Government assistance received-  -  1,250  - 
Purchases of software(437) (304) (508) (4,759)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment2,443  1  2,448  1 
Net cash used in investing activities(40,323) (39,342) (74,909) (55,671)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt21,281  75,550  56,782  217,506 
Repayment of long-term debt(14,874) (6,907) (23,569) (125,446)
Payment of deferred financing fees(134) 823  (380) (1,312)
Payment of lease liabilities(7,046) (7,426) (13,796) (14,411)
Change in Restricted cash(1,332) (1,166) (2,557) (2,312)
Interest paid on long-term debt(17,641) (16,094) (31,360) (24,987)
Payment to related party(5,700) -  (5,700) - 
Dividends paid, net(1,761) -  (3,504) - 
Distributions and advances paid, net-  (7,046) -  (14,021)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(27,207) 37,734  (24,084) 35,017 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash        
equivalents held in foreign currency(259) 426  (296) 160 
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
    during the period		51,329  (14,494) 16,984  (52,987)
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period36,916  110,026  71,261  148,519 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period88,245  95,532  88,245  95,532 
        



Kruger Products Inc.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
  3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022
  $ $ $ $
         
Segment Information        
         
Segment Revenue        
Consumer 383,477  326,333  759,997  669,175 
AFH 82,825  71,166  157,297  127,063 
         
Total segment revenue 466,302  397,499  917,294  796,238 
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Consumer 53,308  14,298  104,642  49,681 
AFH 5,834  (451) 6,718  (3,672)
Corporate and other costs (4,093) (2,027) (6,355) (5,134)
         
Total Adjusted EBITDA 55,049  11,820  105,005  40,875 
         
Reconciliation to net income (loss):        
         
Depreciation and amortization 23,985  21,903  48,239  44,929 
Interest expense and other finance costs 18,539  17,369  35,063  34,903 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,114  18  1,109  18 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 13  5  16  10 
Restructuring costs, net 84  352  1,223  868 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (8,849) 12,599  (9,265) 8,284 
         
Income (loss) before income taxes 20,163  (40,426) 28,620  (48,137)
         
Income tax recovery 5,162  (4,913) 63,735  (14,061)
         
Net income (loss) 15,001  (35,513) (35,115) (34,076)
         
Geographic Revenue        
         
Canada 265,165  239,286  525,945  482,206 
US 201,137  158,213  391,349  314,032 
         
Total revenue 466,302  397,499  917,294  796,238 
         



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 June 30, 2023  December 31, 2022 
 $  $ 
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Dividends receivable1,791  - 
Distributions receivable-  1,790 
Income tax recoverable580  580 
 2,371  2,370 
    
Non-current assets   
Investment in associate68,785  79,338 
    
Total assets71,156  81,708 
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Dividend payable1,791  1,790 
Payable to investee170  - 
Payable to Partnership-  170 
 1,961  1,960 
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred income taxes-  5,718 
    
Total liabilities1,961  7,678 
    
Equity   
    
Common shares22,458  22,379 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(114,188) (108,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive income16,106  14,840 
    
Total equity69,195  74,030 
    
Total liabilities and equity71,156  81,708 
    



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022
 $ $ $ $
        
Equity income (loss)1,761  (6,423) (5,298) (7,531)
Dilution gain252  127  525  200 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes2,013  (6,296) (4,773) (7,331)
        
Income tax expense (recovery)-  (2,348) 3,892  (4,361)
        
Net income (loss) 2,013  (3,948) (8,665) (2,970)
        
Other comprehensive income
    (loss)		       
net of tax expense
    (recovery)		       
Items that will not be reclassified
    to net income (loss):		       
Remeasurements of pensions(514) 7,884  4,209  18,132 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits(82) 729  1,859  1,399 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified
    to net income (loss):		        
Cumulative translation adjustment(817) 1,186  1,266  591 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,413) 9,799  7,334  20,122 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) 600  5,851  (1,331) 17,152 
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share0.20  (0.40) (0.87) (0.30)
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,953,131
  9,935,108  9,951,513  9,930,492 
        



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 3-month
period ended
June 30, 2022		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2023		 6-month
period ended
June 30, 2022
 $ $ $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss)2,013  (3,948) (8,665) (2,970)
Items not affecting cash       
Equity loss (income)(1,761 6,423  5,298  7,531 
Dilution gain(252) (127) (525) (200)
Income tax expense (recovery)-  (2,348) 3,892  (4,361)
Total items not affecting cash(2,013 3,948  8,665  2,970 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital-  (169 -  (169)
Tax payments, net-  169  -  131 
Tax Distribution received, net-  -  -  38 
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Dividends received1,761   -  3,503   
Partnership unit distributions received-  1,741  -  3,144 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,761  1,741  3,503  3,144 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid, net(1,761) (1,741) (3,503) (3,144)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,761) (1,741) (3,503) (3,144)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
    during the period		-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 
 