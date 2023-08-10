Geogrids Market Trends 2022-2030: Explore Applications, Competitor Landscape, and More

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geogrids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Geogrids Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Geogrids estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Biaxial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Triaxial segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $349.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Geogrids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$349.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$435.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Report Overview

The market analysis report provides an in-depth examination of the geogrids market, covering various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, among others.

The report includes data on recent sales figures, historical reviews, and future projections for geogrids. It analyzes the market by type (biaxial, triaxial, and uniaxial) and application (road construction, railroad stabilization, soil reinforcement, and others).

Furthermore, the report identifies key competitors in each region and assesses their market presence.

The analysis spans the years 2014 to 2030, providing valuable insights into market trends and growth opportunities.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

