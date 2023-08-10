Rest of World Agriculture Robots Market was valued at USD 518.7 million in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 1981.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rest of World Agriculture Robots Market by Type, Offering, Farming Type, Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484644/?utm_source=GNW

To address this challenge, agriculture robots offer valuable assistance by automating labor-intensive tasks and reducing reliance on manual labor. By incorporating these robots into their operations, farmers can overcome labor issues and sustain productivity levels while ensuring a consistent outpu. Thus, it is expected to create significant growth of the market in RoW.

However, a lack of technical expertise and high initial costs is expected to restrain the growth of the agriculture robots market. As, farmers may encounter challenges in acquiring and maintaining the necessary knowledge and skills to operate and troubleshoot these advanced robotic systems.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotics are transforming the agriculture industry in the Rest of the World (RoW). These technologies are enabling the development of more sophisticated and capable agricultural robots that can perform a wide range of tasks, such as planting cover crops, maintaining different cropping systems, and providing real-time data on soil health indicators. These advances are expected to create ample opportunities for the RoW agricultural robotics industry, which is projected to grow significantly in the future.



Segment Overview



The global agriculture robots industry is segmented on the basis of type, offering, farming type, application, and end-user.

- By type, the market is classified into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, and others.

- By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

- By Farming Type, indoor farming and outdoor farming.

- By Application, the market is segmented into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others.

- By End User, the market is segmented into field crops, fruits & vegetables, livestock, and others.



Key Market Players



The key players in the global agriculture robots market research include companies such as:

• Blue River Technology

• Agrobotix

• Digi-Farm

• Field Robots

• Kuka Agbot

• Lely

• Robotnik

• Topcon Agriculture

• Yara

• Zeta Robotics.



