High Energy Density Segment to Drive Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market, Projected to Reach 2.6 Billion USD by 2030

The report highlights the market presence of Lithium-Sulfur Battery technologies in different regions, categorizing it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Additionally, it provides a competitive landscape, identifying key competitors for the year 2023.

The geographic analysis presents a comprehensive overview of the Lithium-Sulfur Battery market's performance in the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report delves into the percentage breakdown of value sales for different end-uses, types, and power capacities of the batteries for the years 2023 and 2030.

Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Sulfur Battery estimated at US$607.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

High Energy Density, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Low Energy Density segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.8% CAGR



The Lithium-Sulfur Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 22.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

A123 Systems LLC

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

