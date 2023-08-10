Solar Panel Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth, Price and Trends Forecast Report

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar panel market size is anticipated to rise progressively on account of the increasing demand for power from commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. Solar energy is one of the significant sources of renewable energy and is responsible for majorly impacting the market growth. Solar panels are used to convert light derived from the sun into electricity for utilization in electrical power loads serving various residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. More information on the market is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Solar Panel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), By Application (Photovoltaic Concentrated Solar Power), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities, Space & Defence, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Developments

Vena Energy, Suntech, and several other entities are in the process of examining the feasibility of producing solar panel parts in Indonesia.

Drivers & Restraints -

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a financial confusion due to succeeding lockdowns. Even well-administered organizations faced the damage caused by COVID-19 outbreak. It has also influenced the Solar Panel Industry nevertheless. The managers have struggled since the pandemic began to examine novel choices for remote work or publically remote workplaces. On the contrary, the growing consciousness of cleanliness, administration maintenance, and security is predicted to fuel the market during the impending future.

Competitive Landscape

Upcoming Solar Utility Projects – Major Mode of Revenue Generation for Players

Major players functioning in the solar panel market are engaging in utility-scale solar energy projects and other related projects to attract high solar panel market revenue in the coming years. Besides this, players are investing huge sums into the installation of new solar panels and adopting merger and acquisition strategies to compete for the top position in the market.

Segmentation

By Types of Solar Panels:

Monocrystalline: These solar panels are made from a single crystal structure, which allows them to be highly efficient in converting sunlight into electricity. They have a uniform black color and are known for their space-efficient design.

Polycrystalline: Polycrystalline panels are made from multiple crystal structures. They are slightly less efficient than monocrystalline panels but are generally more affordable. They have a blueish hue due to the multiple crystals.

Thin Film: Thin film panels are made by depositing thin layers of photovoltaic material onto a substrate. They are more flexible and lightweight than crystalline panels, but they tend to have lower efficiency. Thin film panels can be integrated into various surfaces and have a range of applications.

By Applications:

Photovoltaic (PV): Photovoltaic systems directly convert sunlight into electricity using solar panels. These systems are commonly used for residential, commercial, and industrial electricity generation.

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP): CSP systems focus sunlight onto a central receiver to generate high-temperature heat. This heat is then used to produce steam and drive turbines for electricity generation. CSP is often used in large-scale power plants.

By End-Users:

Residential: Residential solar installations involve placing solar panels on homes to generate electricity for personal use. This can help homeowners reduce their reliance on grid electricity and potentially even sell excess energy back to the grid.



Commercial: Commercial solar installations are deployed on businesses and commercial buildings to generate clean energy. They can help businesses save on energy costs and demonstrate environmental responsibility.



Industrial: Industrial solar installations are used by large-scale industries to power their operations. These installations can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of industrial processes.



Utilities: Utility-scale solar installations are massive solar power plants that generate electricity for the grid. These installations can power entire communities or regions.



Space & Defense: Solar panels are used in space exploration for spacecraft and satellites to generate power from the sun. In defense applications, solar power can be used to provide energy for remote installations, surveillance systems, and communication networks.

Each of these segments plays a crucial role in the broader solar energy industry, contributing to clean energy generation and sustainable development.

Regional Insights



India, The US, China, and Germany to Invest Heavily in R&D Activities Associated with Solar Energy

The global solar panel market is categorized into the regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, Asia Pacific is holding the dominant solar panel market share, with China emerging as the largest producer of solar energy. Additionally, this is followed by Europe with Germany leading the region, followed by nations such as Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the others. Spain has the highest number of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) installations globally. Furthermore, the market in North America and South America is dominated by the USA. Nations such as India, the US, China, Germany, among others, are investing in research and development activities for the solar energy field for enhancing the efficiency and performance of solar power plants.



Solar Panel Companies Analyzed in Report:

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

AE Solar

Vikram Solar Limited

PHOTONIX Solar Private Limited

Jiangsu Runda PV

JS Solar

Waaree Group

Sunpro Power

Mysolar USA

AcuTech Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Einnova Solarline

HT Solar, GSA

Urja Global Limited

Table of Content:

