Self-Service BI Market Size to Surpass USD 20.22 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8%

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global self-service BI market size was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.71 billion in 2023 to USD 20.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Rise in the Investments in the Self-Service Analytics to Aid Market Development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Self-Service BI Market Forecast, 2023-2030"

Self-service BI helps in developing new strategies which helps management and businesses. Rise in the investments in the self-service analytics are expected to propel market growth. Growing preferences for the digital platforms is anticipated to fuel market development.





Key Industry Development

June 2023: ThoughtSpot Inc. announced the acquisition of Mode Analytics for boosting the capabilities of data teams and the ecosystem. The companies can offer quick self-service analytics for all types of use cases.





Key Takeaways

Growth in Digital Data during Pandemic Crisis to Boost Market Growth

AI-guided Self-service BI to Boost Market Growth

Rise in SMEs Investment in Self-service Analytics to Drive the Market Growth

By Deployment Analysis: Enhanced Performance to Fuel Demand for Cloud-based Solution





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Self-Service BI Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), ThoughtSpot Inc. (U.S.), Zoho Corporation (U.S.), Qlik Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Microstrategy, Inc. (U.S.), Tableau Software (Salesforce, Inc.) (U.S.), Domo, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 19.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 20.22 Billion Base Year 2022 Self-Service BI Market Size in 2022 USD 4.88 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rise In The Number Of Investments In The Self-Service Analytics To Propel Market Growth

Rise in the number of investments in the self-service analytics is projected to drive self-service BI market growth. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been to sustain in the digital era. The growing preferences on digital platform by the customers has significantly contributed to the expanding volume of business data. The adoption of self-service BI tools are helping these enterprises in responding to the queries in real-time and with strong dashboard statistics.

However, any inaccuracy in the collected data might severely impact the output and organizations can suffer major losses due to inaccurate data which is to impede the market expansion.





Segmentations:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Risk and Compliance Management

Fraud, and Security Management

Others

Retail & E-commerce

Inventory Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Supply chain & Procurement Management

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

North America To Dictate Market Share Due to Growth Of The Digital Transformation

North America is expected to hold majority part in the self-service BI market share due to growth of the digital transformation and investments in the self-service BI tools. The market reached the valuation of USD 1.74 billion in the year 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to have rapid growth rate due to presence of increasing sets of structured and un-structured data sets. China and India have been creating huge sets of data due to growth in the population.





Competitive Landscape

Partnership and Collaboration Strategies for The Expansion of the Customer Base

Key industry players have been entering into partnership and collaboration strategies for the expansion of the customer base. They have been offering new and innovative tools for the supporting the increasing demand for the tools. Strategic acquisitions are also growing considering the vast opportunity and ever growing customers and their demand.





FAQ’s

How big is the Self-Service BI Market?

Self-Service BI Market size was USD 4.88 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Self-Service BI Market growing?

The Self-Service BI Market will exhibit a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





