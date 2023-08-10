Powering the Future: Key Insights and Competitor Analysis for the Silicon Anode Batteries Market

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Anode Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "World Silicon Anode Batteries Market Analysis" report provides a comprehensive perspective on the global silicon anode batteries market from 2014 to 2030. The report covers the analysis of annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2014 to 2030.

It includes independent analyses of the recent past, current, and future trends for silicon anode batteries across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report also presents the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions and applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, grid/renewable energy, and other applications. Moreover, it highlights the market presence categories (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) for key regions and identifies key competitors in each region for the year 2023.

The report offers valuable insights into the market's competitive landscape, future projections, and growth opportunities for different applications and regions within the silicon anode batteries market.



Global Silicon Anode Batteries Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Anode Batteries estimated at US$380.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.2% CAGR and reach US$531.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Silicon Anode Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$332.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 12.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

