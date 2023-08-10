Over The Counter Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 50.37 Billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global over the counter drugs market size was valued at USD 46.65 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 49.68 billion in 2023 to USD 73.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The market for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs is growing due to the switch from prescription drugs to OTC, driven by factors such as lower costs and the availability of OTC drugs that boost immunity. OTC drugs can be purchased without a prescription from various outlets, including hospital pharmacies, medical stores, and grocery shops. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Over The Counter Drugs Market, 2023–2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market-105433



Key Industry Development

June 2023: United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approved Eroxon, a topical gel under the de novo medical devices classification as an OTC product for erectile dysfunction treatment.

Key Takeaways:

Vitamins & Minerals Segment in the Market Witnessed an Increased Demand amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increasing Shift from Rx to OTC and Growth in Private Label OTC Products are Vital Trends

Strong Focus of Key Players in the Development and Launch of New OTC Products to Boost Market Growth

Accessibility and Affordability of OTC Products to Surge Market Growth

Wrong Medications due to Incorrect Self-diagnosis and Side Effects of OTC Drugs May Hinder Market Growth

Diversified Insurance Plans Offered by United HealthCare Services, Inc. and Centene Corporation to Support Their Dominance

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Pfizer (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)





COVID-19 Impact

Varying Impact on OTC Categories During Pandemic due to Shifting Demand For OTC

The global import and export of healthcare products, including over the counter drugs, were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact on different categories of OTC products varied, with increased demand for vitamins and nutritional supplements but decreased sales for cough and cold products due to hygiene measures. Similarly, skin treatment products and digestive remedies also experienced a decline in sales during the pandemic.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market-105433





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 73.78 Billion Base Year 2022 Over The Counter Drugs Market Size in 2022 USD 46.65 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Product type, Distribution Channel And Regional





Segments:

Cold & Cough Remedies to Bolster Market with High Prevalence and Seasonal Influence

By product type, the market is segmented into analgesics, cold & cough remedies, digestives & intestinal remedies, skin treatment, vitamins & minerals, and others. The market is expected to be dominated by the cold & cough remedies segment, driven by the high prevalence of common colds and coughs, which are commonly influenced by seasonal variations.

Convenient Access and Patient Preference Drive Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies’ Growth

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the OTC market, driven by the increasing availability and patient preference for purchasing OTC products from these establishments.

From the regional ground, the market for over the counter drugs is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage



The market research report for over the counter drugs presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.





Quick Buy - Over The Counter Drugs Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105433





Drivers and Restraints

Widespread Availability and Lower Costs of OTC Drugs Propel Market Growth

The accessibility, affordability, and widespread availability of OTC products through retail stores and distribution outlets are key factors driving over the counter drugs market growth. The shift of prescription allergy medicines to OTC and the lower costs associated with OTC drugs contribute to the increasing adoption of these products.

However, the market may face challenges due to concerns such as wrong medications resulting from incorrect self-diagnosis and the potential side effects associated with the use of these drugs without professional guidance.

Regional Insights

North America Takes the Lead with Growing Consumer Preference for OTC Drugs

North America emerged as the leading region, with a market size of USD 18.46 billion in 2022. The region's dominance is driven by the growing consumer preference for over-the-counter products over prescription drugs.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest over the counter drugs market share due to the high adoption of self-medication and increasing awareness among the population.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships Fuel Market Leadership and Healthcare Innovation

Major players in the global over-the-counter industry dominate the market and are implementing strategic initiatives to enhance their market share. Giant organizations market their OTC products through various channels, while few of them focus on forming partnerships to establish a leading consumer healthcare business and strengthen their position in the global market for over the counter drugs.





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market-105433





Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, Key Players Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Global Over The Counter Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Over The Counter Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. (By Product Type) Canada (By Product Type)

Europe Over The Counter Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Germany (By Product Type) U.K. (By Product Type) France (By Product Type) Spain (By Product Type) Italy (By Product Type) Scandinavia (By Product Type) Rest of Europe (By Product Type)



Toc Continue…

FAQs

How big is the Over The Counter Drugs Market?

The global over the counter drugs market size was valued at USD 46.65 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 49.68 billion in 2023 to USD 73.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

What are the key driving factors of Over The Counter Drugs Market?

The increasing shift from prescription (Rx) to OTC, the surging launch of new OTC products, and rising preference for these products due to their affordability are some of the major factors driving the markets growth.





Related Reports:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Hereditary Testing Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

US Neurovascular Devices Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast

Flow Diverters Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245