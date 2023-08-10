Nuclear Medicine Market Size to Surpass USD 29.35 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5%

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nuclear medicine market size was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.42 billion in 2023 to USD 29.35 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

Nuclear medicine or radiopharmaceuticals is a group of pharmaceutical drugs containing radioactive isotopes, have gained prominence in clinical areas such as neurology, cardiology, and oncology for diagnosis and therapy. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in technology that enable the effective use of radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosing and treating cancerous tumors. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Nuclear Medicine Market, 2023–2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812





Key Industry Development

September 2021: Advanced Accelerator Applications received grants Priority Review from FDA for investigational targeted radiology and therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Key Takeaways:

Technological advancements in nuclear imaging are expected to drive the market growth.

Market players are developing new therapeutic products for the treatment of various medical conditions, thereby driving market growth.

The segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate.

North America generated a revenue of USD 3.87 billion in 2022.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Nuclear Medicine Market are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Norgine B.V. (Netherlands), Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada), Bayer AG (Germany), Curium (France), Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG) (France), Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (U.S.), Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India), GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 19.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 29.35 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 8.42 billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 169 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End-user, and By Region





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812









Segments:

Efficient Imaging Techniques and New Product Launches Boost Growth of Diagnostic Segment

By type, the market is split into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by efficient imaging, new product launches, and increased procedural volumes. The therapeutic segment had the highest CAGR due to strong focus of market players on clinical trials.

Oncology Poised for Rapid Growth, Fueled by Rising Cancer Prevalence and Therapeutic Advancements

By application, the market is categorized into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others. The oncology segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the market, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, growing awareness of early diagnosis, and the development of pipeline products for nuclear medicine therapies targeting oncology indications.

Hospitals and Clinics to Drive Significant, Fueled by Procedural Volume and Expertise

By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals and clinics are projected to exhibit substantial growth in the market due to their high procedural volume and expertise in handling these sensitive products.

From the regional ground, the market for nuclear medicine is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

By Type

Diagnostic

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

FDG-PET/18F

68Ga

68Cu

11C

Others

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technetium-99m

Iodine-123

Xenon-133

Thallium-201

Others

Therapeutic

By Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World





Quick Buy - Nuclear Medicine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101812





Drivers and Restraints

Expanding Applications of Nuclear Imaging Technology Propel Market Growth

Increased awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis and advancements in nuclear imaging technology, particularly PET/PET-CT, are driving the global market growth by expanding its applications beyond oncology to areas such as cardiology, neurology, and infection detection, in the management and treatment of chronic disorders.

However, the nuclear medicine market growth may be limited due to the availability and utilization of alternative diagnostic methods such as CT scans and MRI.

Regional Insights

North America Continues to Lead with Advanced Imaging Technologies and Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

North America, with revenue of USD 3.87 billion in 2022, is projected to maintain its dominant position in the market. This is attributed to the widespread adoption of advanced nuclear imaging technologies and the growing utilization of efficient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in the region, which are expected to contribute to the overall market growth.



Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market for nuclear medicine, driven by the adoption of advanced radiopharmaceuticals and strategic acquisitions by key players.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches, Acquisitions, and R&D Initiatives by Key Players Shape the Future of the Market

Around 60% of the global nuclear medicine market share is held by key players who employ strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and continuous R&D to gain strong regulatory approvals. Additionally, other companies with substantial market shares and robust therapeutic radiopharmaceutical pipelines are expected to drive market growth in the future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812





Table of Content:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

North America Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Rest of the World Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Competitive Analysis





FAQ’s

What is the market for nuclear medicine?

The Nuclear Medicine Market size was USD 7.53 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 29.35 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Nuclear Medicine Market growing?

The Nuclear Medicine Market will exhibit a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Related Reports:

Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Medical Imaging Market Size, Industry Share, Revenue and Forecast

Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Digital Radiography Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Demand and Forecast

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ provides sophisticated corporate analysis and precise data, assisting organizations of all sizes promptly to make well-informed decisions. We specialize in tailoring innovative solutions that address unique challenges for our client’s businesses. Our objective is to empower our clients with comprehensive market intelligence, offering a detailed overview of the market in which they operate.

Our reports combine tangible insights with qualitative analysis to support companies in achieving sustainable growth. Our seasoned analysts and consultants utilize cutting-edge research tools and methodologies to compile comprehensive market studies enriched with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we focus on identifying our clients' most lucrative growth opportunities. To this end, we offer recommendations that facilitate their navigation through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations uncover hidden opportunities and comprehend existing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.