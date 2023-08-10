Insurance Telematics Market Report: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Projections

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Telematics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The provides a comprehensive analysis of the world insurance telematics market, covering the years 2014 through 2030.

The market is examined in terms of annual sales in US$ million, and various tables provide insights into the recent past, current, and future analysis for insurance telematics across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets.

The analysis includes a percentage breakdown of value sales for specific regions and types of insurance telematics, such as pay-as-you-drive, pay-how-you-drive, and pay-as-you-go.

Additionally, the presence of the insurance telematics market in key regions, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World, is highlighted based on market presence categories - Strong, Active, Niche, and Trivial.

The report also identifies key competitors in each region for the year 2023, providing valuable insights into the market's competitive landscape.



Global Insurance Telematics Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Insurance Telematics estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.8% CAGR and reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR



The Insurance Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agero, Inc.

Aplicom Oy

Masternaut Ltd.

MiX Telematics

Octo Telematics Ltd.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Telogis, Inc.

Tomtom Telematics BV

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y355fv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment