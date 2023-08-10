Hungary Welding Market to Amass a Market Value of US$ 50.6 million by 2028, driven by strong fabrication and manufacturing capabilities

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hungary welding equipment market is estimated at US$ 40 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, report by RationalStat

Market Scope and Report Overview

The report also offers regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the Hungary welding equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sector. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, and insights, etc.

Explore more about this report - Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations.

The Hungary welding equipment market report analyzes the market on the basis of global and European economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, European and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The Hungary welding equipment market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the Hungary welding equipment market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.





Need detailed insights: Raise a query

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Hungary welding market include,

In March 2020, two new groups of welding machines have been launched by Castolin Eutectic in Europe, incorporating the latest technologies and specifically designed for ease of use and optimized welding results in the new CastoMIG and XuperArc welding equipment ranges.

This advancement is intended to improve arc stability, fine control over welding parameters, and features such as adjustable arc force and hot start functionality.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the market growth include FANUC, Trelleborg Group, Carl CloosSchweißtechnik GmbH, ITW Welding, Fieldmann, TRAKIS Nagykoros Kft, EWM Group, Paton Welders, GCE Group, Migatronic A/S, INVENT WELDING KFT. (Kemppi), Paton Welders, etc.

Request customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/hungary-welding-equipment-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Hungary welding equipment market based on equipment type, automation, technology, and region

Hungary Welding Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Equipment Type Manual MIG/MAG Welding Machines Multifunction Inverter Electrode Inverter TIG Welding Machines Plasma Cutting Machines Stick Welding Machines Manual Metal Arc (MMA) Welding Machines Plasma Welding Machines Robotic Spot Welding Laser Welding GMAW (Gas Metal Arc Welding) GTAW (Gas Tungsten Arc Welding) Thin Gauge Arc Welding Plasma Welding Laser Hybrid Welding

Hungary Welding Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Automation Manual AC DC AC/DC Semi-Automatic AC DC AC/DC Automatic Continue!



Leading Companies and Market Players FANUC Trelleborg Group Carl CloosSchweißtechnik GmbH ITW Welding Fieldmann TRAKIS Nagykoros Kft EWM Group Paton Welders GCE Group Migatronic A/S INVENT WELDING KFT. (Kemppi) Paton Welders



For more information about this report and the leading players https://store.rationalstat.com/store/hungary-welding-equipment-market

Key Questions Answered in the Hungary Welding Equipment Report:

What will be the market value of the Hungary welding equipment market by 2028?

What is the market size of the Hungary welding equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the Hungary welding equipment market?

What are the key trends in the Hungary welding equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the Hungary welding equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the Hungary welding equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Hungary welding equipment market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep-Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245