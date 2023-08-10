New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Integration Tools Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484312/?utm_source=GNW

The Continuous Integration Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.18 billion in 2023 to USD 3.07 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Continuous integration is a DevOps method for making software in which developers regularly merge their code changes into a shared repository. After that, automated builds and tests are run on the code.



Key Highlights

Continuous integration (CI) helps developers provide immediate reporting whenever any defect is identified in the code, so immediate corrective action is taken. It is an essential part of DevOps that integrates numerous DevOps stages. The testing phase is also automated and is instantly reported to the user.

In continuous integration, the software is built and tested immediately after the code commit. In a larger project with many developers, commits are made at various times during the day. With each commit, code is built and tested. If the test case is passed, the build is tested for deployment. If the deployment is a success, the code is pushed to production. This commit, build, test, and deploy is a continuous process, hence the name "continuous integration."

Various CI tools are available on the market, offering access to unique features. These have open-source and paid versions, and depending on the user’s needs, the most preferred can be selected.

Although all the CI tools are designed to perform the same basic functions, choosing the best CI tool becomes vital in the long run. Multiple tools may also be chosen to meet different needs, depending on things like features, how easy they are to use, and cost, among other things.

According to a survey by JetBrains (a software company), 43% of software developers will employ continuous integration tools in 2021. Because CI tools are useful, the market is expected to grow positively over the next few years.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several businesses had employees working from home, and the need to adopt CI tools for developers increased substantially. Companies increasingly moved their apps to the cloud or cloud-based platforms. Such incidents necessitated the use of CI tools in a timely manner.



Continuous Integration Tools Market Trends



Retail and E-commerce Industry Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth



Digital transformation allows retailers to open up multi-channel and omnichannel experiences for their consumers. A digital presence allows customers to shop across various platforms according to their convenience.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted consumer behaviour in the retail and e-commerce industries. Retailers are required to adapt their brick-and-mortar operations to integrate with digital systems. Retailers need to deliver a simple and seamless e-commerce experience from browsing to researching, selecting, purchasing, returning and exchanging. Customers are inclined toward better digital shopping experiences after the pandemic. Retailers are required to ensure their sites are mobile-responsive, provide integrated solutions, such as "buy online, pick up in-store"(BOPIS), and deliver a reliable, consistent digital experience across devices and channels.

This changed consumer behaviour is forcing retailers to incorporate digital channels and e-commerce into their operations, increasing the demand for continuous integration tools as digital data largely increases in this shift.

Adopting new technologies at an increased rate with efficient supply chains becomes more complicated in the retail industry. Continuous integration is expected to become the touchpoint for these retail businesses. Continuous integration helps meet the requirements of increasing demands from next-generation customers. It offers improved code quality, continuous delivery speed, and IT cost reduction with the constant increase in releases.

The continuous integration model is primed to ensure that retail sector end users can test as many types of codes as they want and integrate them within their existing product without any major performance issues. This gives e-commerce sites a great chance to respond to users’ needs and wants in real time by pushing updates and new features more quickly and smoothly than ever before.



North America Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is a considerably developed market, owing to the presence of several startups working toward easing the continuous integration capabilities of institutions. Bulk data integration techniques and tools are currently most efficiently implemented in critical end-users such as BFSI or government initiatives to identify data synchronization patterns.

The general trend has been favourable toward the adoption of CI infrastructure to advance DevOps and streamline processes. A special consideration for early adopters has been that if a task is driven by public infrastructure, the code must consequently be publicly available and deployed periodically throughout the development and deployment process, ensuring access to the code for quality assurance and security audits by the public and other relevant third parties and allowing for rapid development and fixing processes.

Generally, APIs are foundational for a modern digital ecosystem. The region’s teams aim to adopt continuous integration practices buttressed by automation tools and integrated security testing capabilities, significantly boosting DevOps adoption. Local vendors have also been slowly maximizing capabilities by applying APIs to their CI offerings. Moreover, partnerships are engaging significant vendors in the market who are well-placed for further customer acquisition.

In February last year, CircleCI, a CI/CD pipeline provider based in the USA, announced a collaboration with AWS GovCloud to assist in the augmentation of application development workflows for United States government platforms utilizing AWS’s government platform to modernize their application development workflows. The partnership involves collaborating with an independent federal agency, such as the Small Business Administration (SBA), or systems integrators, such as AWS.



Moreover, the company’s growth has been well placed with the announcement of a Series F funding round, raising USD 100 million and bringing the company’s valuation to USD 1.7 billion. This was in lieu of their recently planned acquisition of Vamp, a Dutch release orchestration platform, allowing the company to maximize the potential of their offering.



Continuous Integration Tools Industry Overview



Because of the emergence of new market players and the expansion of existing market players, the competitive landscape of the Continuous Integration Tools Market is expected to fragment over the forecast period. Small and medium-sized solution providers are increasingly raising capital and attempting to enter the market smoothly.



In November 2022, Arista Networks announced a comprehensive network automation solution with the Arista Continuous Integration (CI) Pipeline. The Arista CI Pipeline, based on Arista’s EOS Network Data Lake (NetDL), aids enterprise customers in implementing a contemporary network operating paradigm. With less operational time and money, this strategy gives the network a flexible, data-driven process for managing changes that makes deployment faster and more reliable.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484312/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________