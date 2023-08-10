Global Precision Fermentation Market, 2021-2031: Rising Demand for Precision Fermentation in Commercial Sectors Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Fermentation Market By Application, By Microbe, By Ingredient, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reveals that the global precision fermentation market is projected to reach $34.86 Billion by 2031, growing from $1.27 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Precision fermentation is a cutting-edge technology that uses various microorganisms to produce components comparable to animal proteins. This process is widely used in industries such as food, agriculture, medicines, and biologics to create a wide range of desired end products. The market for precision fermentation is driven by increasing applications in commercial sectors, such as yogurt, pickles, bread, and other bakery and culinary products.

Market Dynamics:

Key Market Segments:

By Ingredient: Egg White, Whey and Casein Protein, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein

By End User: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Others

By Application: Dairy, Egg, Others, Meat, Seafood

By Microbe: Bacteria, Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Others

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Key Market Players

geltor inc.

Imagindairy Ltd

Change Foods

Eden Brew

Impossible Foods Inc

Motif Foodworks, Inc

Nourish Ingredients

Shiru Inc

FUMI Ingredients

Perfect Day Inc





