Mobile Learning Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Mobile Learning Market size is expected to grow from USD 60.97 billion in 2023 to USD 184.42 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.78% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The rapid adoption of electronic devices in educational institutions, increasing investment in information technology, and growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile learning market.



Key Highlights

The recent advancements in digital learning solutions owing to the higher penetration of mobile devices have empowered learners with access to material, irrespective of their location, by erasing boundaries and introducing interactive means through which the overall learning experience has been enhanced. Moreover, the information is being presented in a more effective way by using numerous types of digital media, which helps in better understanding and retention of concepts.

According to a recent HP India report, 63% of respondents in the country believed that digital learning is much more effective in fuelling their children’s creative thinking, and 57% of the respondents believed that experiential learning could enable better comprehension. Additionally, owing to this reason, parents are willing to spend on learning apps for their child’s education, which is expected to drive the market.

Schools and training centers are also moving from their traditional blackboard approach to integrating smart technology into learning environments. At the university level, institutions are adopting innovative methods, such as smart learning, to provide alternative pathways and opportunities for students to develop relevant and valuable skills in line with industry requirements.

A survey conducted by Project Tomorrow (a non-profit organization) worldwide on digital learning with a sample size of more than 4 lakh stakeholders revealed that digital learning led to an increase in student engagement, enabled teachers to introduce new forms of learning styles, and reduced the overall time taken by students to digest information. Additionally, according to Promethean’s recent study, the majority of teachers believe that educational technology accelerates learning in their classrooms (82%).

With the proliferation of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, the BYOD trend is increasingly growing in schools, transforming the way students learn and how, where, and when they consume educational information.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 impacted multiple industries across the world, and the education industry is not an exception. The pandemic had huge economic consequences, and it also had a significant impact on global education. According to the figures released by UNESCO, around 1.3 billion learners across the globe were not able to attend their schools as of Mar 2020. Multiple schools, colleges, and universities were closed across the world in order to slow down the virus spread.



Mobile Learning Market Trends



Corporate Segment Would Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market



Mobile learning is a rapidly growing area for training and development departments in organizations of all industries. Most corporate companies adopt technology-aided learning, which enables learners to create, store, and deliver innovative ideas at the workplace. According to the study, organizations that rely on mobile learning solutions saw a 16% boost in productivity and improvements in the creativity and loyalty of their employees.

A survey conducted by IBM India among CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other decision-makers across various verticals indicated that about 57% of enterprises are planning to invest in BYOD and mobile technology. In comparison, 67.4% expressed personal interest in owning this technology, which reflects the growth of mobile learning in the corporate segment.

In order to reduce the training cost, most corporate organizations have reduced the hiring of trainers and started adopting mobile learning solutions such as Massively Organized Open Courses (MOOCs), which are offered by private content providers such as Coursera, Udacity, Khan Academy, etc. at a lower expense.

Additionally, many corporate organizations are trying to implement mobile learning solutions to offer training that can be taken on the go and within the users’ workflow. The flexibility of the training resides on the user’s hand, and they can learn at their own pace and convenience and ultimately gain expertise in an effective manner.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Experience Significant Growth



Asia Pacific countries are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the mobile learning market. The adoption of mobile learning solutions is explicitly deployed in this region to determine the power of innovative learning methodologies; the intrinsic strength and rapid economic growth are aiding this region in becoming one of the fastest-growing education markets internationally.

Moreover, rapid internet growth in multiple countries owing to the availability of bandwidth, cost-effective data plans, and increased awareness has also led to the digital adoption of various sectors, including education, and is thereby driving the market. For instance, Except for Lakshadweep, all Indian households in all states and union territories were included in the ICUBE 2021 report titled "Internet in India."According to the estimate, due to an increase in rural internet users, India’s population of active internet users will reach 900 million by 2025.

An increasing number of western companies are looking for qualified graduates in China to meet the growing demand for skilled employees. Recent studies show that although there is a significant focus on academics, there is a considerable shortfall of qualified personnel in the country. To tackle this issue, China started a Smart Education China initiative, which aims at increasing the qualification of graduates in China in the medium term to meet the growing demand for qualified personnel.

Furthermore, the growth of the massive open online courses (MOOC) in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of the market studied. For instance, in August 2019, about 270 million people took massive open online courses (MOOC) in China, according to the Ministry of Education. About 80 million were college students out of the total users.

The region is anticipated to witness increasing demand in the market studied due to the COVID-19-related lockdowns. In February 2020, the Japanese Government announced the lockdown of schools, which resulted in several offers for free online education materials. Even before the coronavirus epidemic, Japan’s online education market was expected to grow by 50% to JPY 310 billion (USD 3 billion) between FY 2019 and FY 2023, according to Nomura, in part as a result of a campaign by the Abe government to make tablet computers available to all students by 2023.



Mobile Learning Industry Overview



The mobile learning market is competitive and is dominated by a few major players like Upside Learning, NetDimensions Limited, SAP AG, Promethean World Ltd, and Skillsoft. These major players with a prominent share of the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



In June 2022, Global education technology business Promethean at ISTELive 22, where educators and education professionals have gathered for more than 40 years to participate in hands-on learning, share best practices, and hear from the sharpest minds in education and beyond. Promethean will participate in the hybrid conference from June 26 to June 29, 2022, with exciting announcements, speakers, sessions, giveaways, and events. Speaking sessions and panel discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including how to maximize the potential of ActivPanel and ClassFlow, how to adapt ActivInspire to teachers’ needs, how to improve lesson plans, and much more.



In May 2020, Skillsoft partnered with Data Society to deliver its Data Science Bootcamp on its intelligent learning experience platform, Percipio. Instructors from Data Society, who conducted more than 3,000 hours of training in 2019 with customers including NASA, Discover, and the U.S. Department of State, will lead the Bootcamp. It will be available at no cost to all interested learners. The Data Wrangling with Python Bootcamp enables attendees to interact with the instructor and receive high-quality, personalized instruction while collaborating with others in a virtual classroom setting.



