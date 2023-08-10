Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Opportunities: Advancements in Memory Devices and Next-Generation Displays

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global EUV lithography market. EUV lithography is a cutting-edge technology used in semiconductor manufacturing, enabling the creation of smaller features and tighter patterns on silicon wafers for advanced microchips with higher transistor density.

The EUV lithography market is projected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the period from 2023 to 2028. This significant growth is attributed to the adoption of EUV lithography to overcome the limitations of traditional optical lithography.

Key highlights from the report:

EUV Light Source: The key component in EUV lithography is the EUV light source, which generates and manipulates highly energetic light at 13.5 nm. It involves using a laser to create plasma from a tin droplet, emitting EUV radiation. The light is then reflected and focused using engineered mirrors to transfer the pattern onto a silicon wafer coated with a light-sensitive material called a photoresist.

The key component in EUV lithography is the EUV light source, which generates and manipulates highly energetic light at 13.5 nm. It involves using a laser to create plasma from a tin droplet, emitting EUV radiation. The light is then reflected and focused using engineered mirrors to transfer the pattern onto a silicon wafer coated with a light-sensitive material called a photoresist. Advantages of EUV Lithography: EUV lithography offers several advantages over previous techniques, such as increased chip density, simplified manufacturing process, and better control over critical dimensions, resulting in improved chip performance and yield.

EUV lithography offers several advantages over previous techniques, such as increased chip density, simplified manufacturing process, and better control over critical dimensions, resulting in improved chip performance and yield. Foundry Growth: Foundries are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Foundries play a crucial role in semiconductor fabrication, providing manufacturing services to companies that lack their own fabrication facilities or outsource chip production.

Foundries are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Foundries play a crucial role in semiconductor fabrication, providing manufacturing services to companies that lack their own fabrication facilities or outsource chip production. EUV Mask: The EUV mask segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the EUV lithography equipment market during the forecast period. EUV masks are designed to function with ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 13.5 nanometers and play a critical role in the patterning of integrated circuits on a semiconductor wafer.

The EUV mask segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the EUV lithography equipment market during the forecast period. EUV masks are designed to function with ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 13.5 nanometers and play a critical role in the patterning of integrated circuits on a semiconductor wafer. Asia Pacific Growth: The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with Taiwan playing a significant role due to its semiconductor ecosystem and investments in EUV lithography infrastructure.

The report provides detailed insights into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the EUV lithography market. It covers market segmentation based on equipment, end user, and region. Additionally, the report includes case studies on breakthroughs in EUV lithography technology and notable industry players, such as ASML, Carl Zeiss AG, KLA Corporation, and more.

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in EUV Lithography Market - Use of Technology in Microprocessors, Integrated Circuits, and Memory Devices to Create Opportunities for Providers of EUV Lithography Systems

Lithography Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user and Country - Foundries and Taiwan to Hold Largest Share of EUV Lithography Market in Asia-Pacific in 2023

EUV Lithography Market, by End-user - Foundries to Hold a Larger Share of EUV Lithography

Market in 2028

EUV Lithography Market, by Component - Light Sources to Account for Largest Market Share in 2028

EUV Lithography Market, by Country - South Korea to Record Highest CAGR in EUV Lithography Market in Asia-Pacific During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Migration Toward Advanced Technologies and Nodes Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing (Hpc) Increasing Complexity of Integrated Circuits

Restraints Need for Significant Upfront Capital Investment Requirement for Advanced Infrastructure and Highly Skilled Workforce

Opportunities Increasing Investments in Developing Advanced EUV Lithography Products and Semiconductor Devices Rising Deployment of Euvl Technology in New Applications, Including Microprocessors, ICs, and Memory Modules/Chips Development of Advanced Memory Modules/Chips for Next-Generation Memory Devices Commercialization of Advanced Displays to Offer Enhanced Visual Experience Use of Advanced Patterning Technologies in the Production of Photonics and Optics

Challenges Achieving and Maintaining High Power and Faster Production of Chips Detecting and Repairing Mask Defects and Fixing Yield Issues



Case Studies

LAM Research Announces Significant Breakthrough in EUV Lithography Technology

TSMC Limited Boosts Chip Production Capacity with ASML's EUV Systems

Overall, the report offers valuable information to market leaders, new entrants, and stakeholders in the EUV lithography market to understand the competitive landscape and plan effective strategies. For more detailed information, you can visit the ResearchAndMarkets.com website, a leading source for international market research reports and market data.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2mrhs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment