Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



On August 3, 2023, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:





Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share September 30, 2023* September 15, 2023 September 29, 2023 $ 0.120 October 31, 2023 October 17, 2023 October 31, 2023 $ 0.035 November 30, 2023 November 16, 2023 November 30, 2023 $ 0.035 December 31, 2023 December 15, 2023 December 29, 2023 $ 0.035

* Special Distribution.

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of June 30, 2023 stood at $2.88, compared with a NAV per share on March 31, 2023 of $2.80.





Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $6.7 million, or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with approximately $6.5 million, or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.





Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 amounted to approximately $13.5 million, compared with approximately $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows: $8.8 million from our debt investments; and $4.7 million from our CLO equity investments and other income.

Our total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $6.8 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders): The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 12.8% at current cost, compared with 12.4% as of March 31, 2023; The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.2%, compared with 9.1% as of March 31, 2023; and The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 18.4%, compared with 15.3% as of March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $11.6 million, consisting of: NII of approximately $6.7 million; Net realized losses of approximately $3.3 million; and Net unrealized appreciation of approximately $8.3 million.



During the second quarter of 2023, we did not make any new investments and received approximately $14.3 million from sales and repayments of investments.

Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal amount as of June 30, 2023, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal amount as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, we had three debt investments (in one portfolio company) on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of approximately $450,000. Also, as of June 30, 2023, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $8.4 million.



OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $478,419,709 and $495,000,997, respectively) $ 297,723,804 $ 310,347,097 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) 8,422,453 4,349,818 Cash and cash equivalents 43,029,280 9,019,164 Interest and distributions receivable 4,122,925 3,492,716 Other assets 960,242 785,640 Total assets $ 354,258,704 $ 327,994,435 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $244,640 and $405,657, respectively $ 64,125,585 $ 63,964,568 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $661,146 and $776,766, respectively 44,129,604 44,013,984 Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,962,575 and $2,153,762 respectively 78,537,425 78,346,238 Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 2,557,012 1,323,573 Accrued interest payable 1,216,109 1,216,109 Accrued expenses 1,280,810 458,001 Total liabilities 191,846,545 189,322,473 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,395,751 and 49,844,796 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 563,957 498,447 Capital in excess of par value 451,031,685 434,737,950 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (289,183,483 ) (296,564,435 ) Total net assets 162,412,159 138,671,962 Total liabilities and net assets $ 354,258,704 $ 327,994,435 Net asset value per common share $ 2.88 $ 2.78

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – (unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 8,799,180 $ 5,674,538 $ 17,093,340 $ 10,924,687 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 4,329,300 4,062,469 8,708,795 8,503,664 Other income 384,500 202,544 652,643 377,070 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 13,512,980 9,939,551 26,454,778 19,805,421 Total investment income 13,512,980 9,939,551 26,454,778 19,805,421 EXPENSES Interest expense 3,087,951 3,087,952 6,173,317 6,173,318 Base Fee 1,257,688 1,565,181 2,417,334 3,171,684 Professional fees 281,928 310,931 617,808 655,453 Compensation expense 190,159 219,830 457,124 454,833 General and administrative 730,149 412,129 1,103,322 756,231 Total expenses before incentive fees 5,547,875 5,596,023 10,768,905 11,211,519 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees 1,299,324 — 2,529,308 — Total expenses 6,847,199 5,596,023 13,298,213 11,211,519 Net investment income 6,665,781 4,343,528 13,156,565 8,593,902 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliate/non-control investments 4,900,785 (46,845,141 ) 3,957,995 (60,535,837 ) Affiliated investments 3,352,146 602,253 4,072,635 803,100 Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments 8,252,931 (46,242,888 ) 8,030,630 (59,732,737 ) Net realized losses: Non-affiliated/non-control investments (3,331,308 ) (1,536,051 ) (3,331,308 ) (493,765 ) Total net realized losses (3,331,308 ) (1,536,051 ) (3,331,308 ) (493,765 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 11,587,404 $ (43,435,411 ) $ 17,855,887 $ (51,632,600 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.26 $ 0.17 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.23 $ (0.87 ) $ 0.36 $ (1.04 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted): 50,542,374 49,736,300 50,202,259 49,718,630 Distributions per share $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.210 $ 0.210

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of period $ 2.80 $ 4.65 $ 2.78 $ 4.92 Net investment income(1) 0.13 0.09 0.26 0.17 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses)(2) 0.10 (0.96 ) 0.09 (1.21 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net asset value from operations 0.23 (0.87 ) 0.35 (1.04 ) Distributions per share from net investment income (0.11 ) (0.09 ) (0.21 ) (0.17 ) Tax return of capital distributions(3) — (0.02 ) — (0.04 ) Total distributions (0.11 ) (0.11 ) (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Effect of shares issued (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) — Net asset value at end of period $ 2.88 $ 3.67 $ 2.88 $ 3.67 Per share market value at beginning of period $ 3.16 $ 4.19 $ 3.12 $ 4.08 Per share market value at end of period $ 2.65 $ 3.64 $ 2.65 $ 3.64 Total return based on Market Value(4) (13.00 )% (10.75 )% (9.15 )% (6.00 )% Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) 6.61 % (18.82 )% 11.15 % (21.14 )% Shares outstanding at end of period 56,395,751 49,761,360 56,395,751 49,761,360 Ratios/Supplemental Data(8) Net assets at end of period (000’s) $ 162,412 $ 182,793 $ 162,412 $ 182,793 Average net assets (000’s) $ 144,439 $ 207,048 $ 141,852 $ 222,414 Ratio of expenses to average net assets(6) 18.96 % 10.81 % 18.75 % 10.08 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6) 18.46 % 8.39 % 18.55 % 7.73 % Portfolio turnover rate(7) 1.48 % 1.79 % 2.60 % 12.19 %

__________

(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.

(2) Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates (based on an average of the reported tax character historically) and are not being provided for U.S. tax reporting purposes.

(4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.

(5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.

(6) Annualized.

(7) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.

(8) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2023 Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 Ratio of expenses to average net assets: Operating expenses before incentive fees 15.36 % 10.81 % 15.18 % 10.08 % Net investment income incentive fees 3.60 % — % 3.57 % — % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense to average net assets 10.41 % 4.85 % 10.05 % 4.53 %

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.



Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

