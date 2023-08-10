NextEvo Announces Free CBD for Parents Dealing With Back to School Stress and Anxiety on National CBD Day, Plus Giveaway for a Year Supply of CBD

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextEvo Naturals (“NextEvo” or the “Company”), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced today a philanthropic initiative to give away free doses of its proprietary CBD products featuring the industry-leading purity and abstraction, to parents experiencing the stresses and anxiety associated with the back to school season. The initiative is designed to reach new CBD users who are seeking the wellness benefits associated with CBD such as mood enhancement and anxiety relief during the stressful back to school seasons.

Available products include 30 count Premium Pure CBD 10mg or 30 count Extra Strength Chewable Mints 15mg, and are offered to all new customers. Interested parents can simply use a one-time promo code on NextEvo’s website (Code: FREEBTL), select their product and pay for shipping. Existing customers may get $10 off their order using the code BTSSTRESS10. Additionally, any new customer who claims the giveaway, or any existing customer that uses the promo code will automatically be entered for a chance to win a free one year supply of CBD. The offer is valid through August 31st, 2023 at 11:59pm EST.

Since its inception, NextEvo has been redefining the CBD category through its science-driven approach to CBD products. Backed by clinical research and independent studies, NextEvo’s products feature 4x better absorption of CBD through its SmartSorb Technology, when compared to traditional oil based CBD products, industry leading purity consistency, and accurate labeling where 33% of competitors failed to match labels.

“As we continue to introduce consumers to CBD products that actually work, we wanted to do something to support one of the largest and often underappreciated consumer segments, parents,” said John McDonagh, CEO of NextEvo Naturals. “In recognition of both back to school and national CBD day, we are taking the unprecedented approach of offering CBD completely free of charge to first time parent users. As a parent myself, I know the struggle of the back to school season, whether you have a kindergartener or a college student, and adding CBD to one’s wellness regime can make this stressful time much more bearable. We are so confident in our products and their positive benefits that we are giving users the opportunity to try CBD for free, risk-free, with just a small charge for shipping. While this endeavor is not a cheap one, it is our way of giving back to a community that has continued to support us and reach new CBD users who are looking for the opportunity to try CBD for themselves.”

NextEvo’s science-driven approach has been supported by multiple clinical studies and third party tests. The brand will be publishing recent studies on inflammation that will change the industry within the next month. Additionally, the company completed a pharmacokinetic (PK) clinical study on CBD which found that its proprietary SmartSorb technology led to a 4x increase in absorption of CBD into the bloodstream, as well as a decreased absorption time in as little as 10 minutes. These results clearly set NextEvo apart from other CBD brands in the space and NextEvo continues to invest in further research designed to prove the superiority of its products.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound’s potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the many current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

