Sentrics Partners with Freeus

DAYTONA, FL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics and Freeus, a Becklar company, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring the belle series x mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) to the Ensure life safety solution. The belle series x expands Sentrics offerings to include a pendant that operates through a cellar network, allowing for expanded range inside and outside of communities.

The agreement brings together two industry leaders in the senior living and medical alert industries. With over 7,500 communities, Sentrics is the leading provider of technology solutions that cater to the senior living industry and Freeus is an award-winning wholesale provider of mobile medical alerts and personal safety systems serving more than 700,000 subscribers.

"We are thrilled to integrate the belle series x mobile personal emergency response system into our Ensure life safety solution. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and well-being of seniors within our communities. By offering a comprehensive mobile medical alert system with advanced features, we are further empowering our clients to provide top-tier care and support. The expanded range of the belle series x mPERS allows us to extend our commitment to safety, ensuring peace of mind for both residents and community operators." Said Brian McWade, Chief Product Officer at Sentrics.

Clients of Sentrics will now be able to select a low-maintenance mobile medical alert system that includes GPS, WiFi, Location Services, 2-Way HD Voice, and battery life that last 6 to 16 days depending on operating mode. In addition, the belle series x mPERS has an expanded range allowing for community operators to track the pendants inside or outside of their community.

About Sentrics

Serving over 7,500 communities nationwide, Sentrics stands as the premier provider of technology solutions in the senior living industry. At the core of their offerings lies the Sentrics360 suite, a solution that empowers owners and operators to effectively and efficiently enhance resident quality of life and provide families with peace of mind. This is achieved through data-driven insights harnessed by their cutting-edge life safety, health & wellness, engagement, and entertainment technologies, all thoughtfully integrated within a single community platform. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, CareConnect, Luna Lights, Connected Living, and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit www.sentrics.net.