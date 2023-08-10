Oatly Expands Partnership With Deutsche Bahn to Bring Oatly Soft Serve to All Its Lounges Across Germany

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, and Deutsche Bahn (DB), one of the largest railway companies in Europe, today announced an expansion of their partnership to offer Oatly soft serve for the first time in all 16 DB lounges across Germany. Oatly’s plant-based Vanilla Soft Serve is now available in Oatly branded self-service stations for all DB lounge guests to enjoy this summer.



Oatly Soft Serve, which launched in the U.S. in 2021 and is now available to food service providers across Europe, is an innovative step forward in plant-based food innovation – providing the cold, creamy texture and deliciousness of soft serve ice cream but made with oats. Oatly soft serve is vegan and soy and dairy-free.

“We’re thrilled to build on our successful national partnership with Deutsche Bahn to launch Oatly soft serve in their lounges across Germany,” says Isabel Groß, Head of OOH & New Business DACH at Oatly. “Food service opportunities like this are critical to our mission to driving a more sustainable food by offering uncompromising plant-based products wherever you typically find dairy. So whether you’re vegan, lactose intolerant or just enjoy delicious soft serve, Oatly soft serve is the perfect treat for everyone traveling on Deutsche Bahn this summer.”

Oatly and Deutsche Bahn first began their partnership in 2022 by making Oatly Barista Edition the first ever plant-based milk alternative offering to be served on all Deutsche Bahn ICE and Intercity trains. Oatly soft serve will be available in DB Lounges in Berlin (DB Lounge and DB Premium Lounge), Bremen, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt/Main, Frankfurt/Main Airport, Hamburg, Hanover, Cologne, Leipzig, Mannheim, Munich, Nuremberg and Stuttgart.

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the product offering with Deutsche Bahn, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: general economic conditions including high inflationary cost pressures; our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variants of the virus, on our business and the international economy; any failure to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions; changing consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to new or changing preferences; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Oatly’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

