Retrospective clinical study highlights the effectiveness of Curonix’s Freedom® PNS System in reducing pain scores and improving patient satisfaction

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a medical technology company dedicated to freeing patients from chronic pain, announced the publication of a retrospective study in Neuromodulation reviewing the effectiveness of the Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System at the posterior tibial nerve for treating chronic foot pain related to peripheral neuropathy. The results showed that the Freedom PNS System successfully reduced pain scores and improved patient satisfaction. Patients also reported a considerable improvement in mobility and quality of life.



According to a study from the National Institute of Health (NIH), new cases of chronic pain occur more often among U.S. adults than new cases of several other common conditions, including diabetes, depression, and high blood pressure. Among people with chronic pain, almost two-thirds still suffer from it a year later.1 This highlights the need for solutions that offer long-term chronic pain relief without the side effects of opioids.

This retrospective study consisted of 15 patients who received treatment with the Freedom PNS system at the posterior tibial nerve, and outcomes were measured at 12 months compared to pre-implant. The results showed that patients had a 65% reduction in pain scores with the Verbal Rating Scale (VRS), and median satisfaction with the patient global impression of change (PGIC) at >12 months was 7 (”a great deal better” as reported by the authors). The results demonstrate that Freedom PNS is an effective treatment option for treating chronic pain symptoms related to peripheral neuropathy of the foot.

“The design of this study was to see if I could treat patients suffering from debilitating pain, with not only a viable treatment option, but also one that provided them an alternative to medication-based treatment options,” said lead author Dr. Ryan Pollina, Pain Management Physician at Great Lake Physiatrists in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. “The study showcased that real world clinical results proved that there are alternatives to treat patients that effectively reduced their pain scores significantly, but most importantly, improved their mobility and quality of life.”

“Our focus is always on getting patients back to living their lives free from chronic pain,” said Chris Valois, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Curonix. “The results of this study further corroborate that Freedom PNS allows patients to live life again, to sleep and walk with significantly reduced pain without relying solely on medication for pain relief. This is a must have solution for physicians looking to incorporate peripheral nerve stimulation with positive results into their practices.”

Nahin RL, Feinberg T, Kapos FP, Terman GW. Estimated Rates of Incident and Persistent Chronic Pain Among US Adults, 2019-2020. JAMA Netw Open. 2023. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.13563





About Curonix

Curonix LLC is a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to free patients from chronic pain and improve their quality of life. The Freedom® PNS and SCS Systems uses high-frequency electromagnetic coupling (HF-EMC) technology to power the implanted neurostimulator(s). Each neurostimulator comprises an electrode array with 4 or 8 contacts, and the electrode array is connected to a separate implanted receiver. An external rechargeable transmitter supplies the energy and data to the implanted neurostimulator through the skin. The device uses pulsed electric current to create an electrical field that acts on nerves to inhibit the transmission of pain signals to the brain.

