Epazz Holdings’ ZenaDrone Secured Funding to Deploy 10 ZenaDrone 1000s for Service in the Oil and Gas Sector in Houston, Texas

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaDrone has secured funding for entrance into the oil and gas industry in Houston, Texas. ZenaDrone Inc. had experienced major demand for its drone industry after multiple trade shows in Texas during 2022 and 2023. The oil and gas industry has been looking for ways to replace heavy, expensive helicopters for delivery and inspections.



The company has been talking with major oil companies to use its drones for inspections and delivery of machine parts to refineries and offshore oil grid.

As ZenaDrone begins to create a backlog in its production of ZenaDrone 1000, it starts to build up future revenue. The oil and gas projects will be larger in scale. We estimate the revenue per drone deployment will be approximately $150,000 to $200,000, which is double that for farming and government services, because the oil and gas industry uses many more helicopters than other sectors do.

The 10 drones will be available for the oil and gas industry as a service. Companies will subscribe and select what tier of service they want to receive. Major opportunities exist in the oil and gas industry for delivery of on-demand parts and inspections of oil rigs, offshore oil rigs and refineries.

According to Offshore Technology.com , “Drone use cases have grown in oil and gas operations. In the oil and gas industry, drones are being deployed for a variety of applications, including inspection of offshore platforms, refining equipment, leak detection in pipelines and other midstream assets, emergency response, and material handling.”

According to Houston.org , “As the Energy Capital of the World, Houston is the headquarters and the intellectual capital for virtually every segment of the energy industry, including exploration, production, transmission, marketing, supply, and technology. Houston employs nearly a third of the nation’s jobs in oil and gas extraction. Home to over 4,700 energy-related firms, the region remains at the forefront of foreign investment in energy.”

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO and director of Epazz Inc. and ZenaDrone Inc., said, “We see a clear path to revenue with ZenaDrone 1000. We are excited about deploying 10 drones to Houston oil and gas industry, which we believe will be a second major industry after the military.”

The ZenaDrone 1000 has a high-quality camera, allowing users to take stunning aerial photographs and videos that capture the world’s beauty from new heights. It also has autonomous flight capabilities, preventing it from crashing even in challenging weather conditions or with sudden obstacles. The drone’s multisensor system can measure height, depth and vegetation and establish a GPS location to track people, objects and animals in the frame of its camera with unprecedented accuracy and control.

About ZenaDrone Inc.

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent, unmanned aerial vehicle technology and incorporating machine-learning software and artificial intelligence. It was created to revolutionize the hemp-farming sector, later evolving into a smart, multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution. ZenaDrone is deploying drones for Drones as a Service ( DaaS ) operations.

About Epazz Inc.

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency, mobile apps and cloud-based software. It specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz develops metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the metaverse; it will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for the metaverse.

