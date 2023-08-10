New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484305/?utm_source=GNW

The Dynamic Application Security Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2023 to USD 6.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is an application security solution that finds vulnerabilities in online applications and allows for sophisticated scanning with minimal user interaction.



One of the main drivers propelling the market’s expansion is the demand for quicker deployment of web-based and mobile applications, as well as the robust maintenance of these applications and steadily rising cyberattacks.



Furthermore, the rising global rate of cybercrime and increasing demand from the e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the Dynamic Application Security Testing Market. Consumers and businesses are still vulnerable to security breaches. Communication between important business apps and data sharing across platforms, devices, and users is the backbone of digital infrastructure. Cybercriminals target business software because they store sensitive corporate data.



The rising use of DevOps has made DAST solutions more applicable across sectors by enabling them to be integrated into the software development process. This has made integration easier, along with other advantages like cloud deployment, continuous and on-demand risk assessments, secure production, and AI-enabled verification. This reduces the quantity of false positives. As a result, it saves the company a significant amount of money. Additionally, it is anticipated that focusing on prevention rather than solely on detection and correction would increase demand for dynamic application security testing solutions.



However, the budgetary constraints and lack of skilled individuals to perform DAST are the major constraints in the market’s growth. These are the common challenges that some agencies are addressing by outsourcing their security requirements.



The globe was at serious risk of experiencing more severe supply chain pain, manufacturing disruptions, and severely impacted manufacture, distribution, and sales products in upcoming market sales because of COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path.



Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Trends



BFSI is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



The banking industry deals with the upkeep of users’ financial transactions, secret operations, and customer information, and the requirement for high-end security testing is quite apparent. It is now imperative that apps associated with the banking and financial industry contain Security Testing environments due to the rising rates of cyberattacks and breaching data scenarios occurring everywhere.



Banks and other financial institutions collect and handle vast amounts of sensitive customer financial data, including payment information, financial transaction details, credit card and debit card details, account numbers, and trade transactions. Applications are analyzed for security problems by application security solutions to protect them from assaults and vulnerabilities.



Therefore, developing and using mobile banking malware takes very little technical expertise. When a user launches a banking app that has been compromised, the virus looks for it and develops a phony overlay page. The user will then submit their login information, which will be sent directly to the attacker’s server. Security testing solutions are used more frequently due to the more sophisticated cyberattacks.



New entrants face significant obstacles due to the sizeable investment and technology required to enter the market. Application security testing has gained importance due to the apparent increase in cloud infrastructure deployment and third-party applications and the trend toward open banking. Major BFSI players are revising third-party data access due to security concerns.



The primary end user of the DAST market is BFSI. The development is credited with the need for mobile and digital banking platforms and digitalization. Application security is becoming increasingly crucial as developers produce more applications for enterprises. Real-time transactions need the banking application to interface with several other apps, making the security of both the application and consumer data essential.



North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



The United States is projected to push the area to dominate the dynamic application security testing market. The need for security-as-a-service (SaaS) in the United States is driven by its increased reliance on cloud-based services and investments made by local players in security solutions.



However, due in large part to the region’s fast-expanding network of connected devices, cyberattacks in North America are on the rise and have hit an all-time high. For the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, and other activities, American customers use public clouds, and many of their mobile applications come preloaded with their data. ?



Due to the presence of the top DAST service providers and the high adoption rate of security solutions in this region. Businesses in this region must follow the finest IT security procedures to secure their data by following stringent legislation like PCI DSS, GLBA, and HIPAA.



The increased bandwidth provided by 5G is anticipated to increase the number of linked devices and apps. Applications for smart cities will gather data about how users spend their lives, whereas eHealth applications will gather information about users’ health. Personal data must be safeguarded against breaches and theft as it continues to expand. As a result, security testing solutions are being incorporated into software development lifecycles at the early stages by vendors from various sectors in the area.



significant growth rate throughout the predicted period as a result of encouraging government policies and growing demand from mobile and online application developers in the area for improved testing and security services



Due to the presence of key players and rising demand for security-based services in the region, supporting government policies, and rising demand from smartphone and web-based application developers for improved testing and security services.



Dynamic Application Security Testing Industry Overview



The market for dynamic application security testing market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of global players in the market. Automating the testing process with AI and machine learning integration is expected to provide a sustainable competitive advantage to the players. The required high investment and technology are significant barriers to the entry of new players in the market.



In January 2023, Micro Focus International PLC announced the debut of a new data center in the UK. Customers in the U.K. can use the software as a service (SaaS) IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions from their neighborhood data center, which conforms with regional data residency laws regarding data security, privacy, storage, and transfer.



In October 2022, Synopsys, Inc announced the general availability of its code sight standard edition solution for IntelliJ. Code Sight Standard Edition, which was unveiled earlier this year for Visual Studio Code, is a standalone variation of the Code Sight plugin for integrated development environments (IDEs) that enables developers to quickly find and fix security flaws in open-source dependencies, source code, infrastructure-as-code files, and more before committing their code.



