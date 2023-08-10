EXL to Participate in 2023 Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual 1x1 Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Maurizio Nicolelli, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the 2023 Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual 1x1 Conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. There will be no formal presentation at this event.



