Influenza Diagnostics Market to Surpass 1.46 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growth in Influenza Research for Diagnostic Technologies

Westford, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, continuous innovation in diagnostic technologies, such as PCR assays, point-of-care testing, and next-gene sequencing, empowers swift and precise influenza detection. This fuels influenza diagnostics market growth by offering efficient tools for timely diagnosis and informed medical decisions.
Heightened global awareness due to past pandemics drives investments in influenza diagnostics. Governments and healthcare sectors prioritize rapid and accurate testing systems, spurring influenza diagnostics market expansion to ensure adequate response strategies and disease containment.
Prominent Players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Quidel Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- bioMérieux SA
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Luminex Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Cepheid Inc.
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.
- Quanterix Corporation
- Alere Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Scienion AG
- Enzo Biochem, Inc.
Test Type Segment is expected to Grow the Market Due to its Pivotal Role in Influenza Diagnostics
Test type segment is witnessing rapid growth due to its pivotal role in influenza diagnostics. Advanced technologies such as PCR, immunofluorescence, and molecular assays offer swift and accurate results, driving demand. Their ability to detect viral strains, aiding in effective treatment and outbreak control, propels this segment's expansion in the influenza diagnostics market.
The Asia Pacific emerges as a rapid-growing influenza diagnostics market. Escalating healthcare infrastructure, population density, and increasing awareness about early disease detection drive market expansion. Government initiatives and growing research collaborations further contribute to the region's significant growth in influenza diagnostics.
Product Segment is expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Diverse Offerings
Product segment commands dominance in the influenza diagnostics market due to its diverse offerings. Rapid antigen tests, PCR kits and immunoassays cater to varied diagnostic needs. Their accuracy, efficiency and ease of use foster widespread adoption, resulting in the segment's substantial growth and market dominance.
Regional markets in North America assert their dominance in the influenza diagnostics market due to robust healthcare infrastructure and high awareness. Extensive R&D activities, technological advancements, and government initiatives drive market growth. The rising demand for accurate diagnostics amplifies the region's leading position in influenza detection and control.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the influenza diagnostics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Influenza Diagnostics Market
- In 2022, The American pharmaceutical company announced that it had obtained Nod from the USFDA for the drug Aptima CMV Quant Assay for human cytomegalovirus use. This could be a significant development in reducing the adverse effect of the virus on humans.
- In 2022, Siemens Healthineers, in partnership with United Nations Children's Fund, announced its contribution to strengthening health systems in the various African region by improving access to diagnostics and the link to treatment of major diseases.
Key Questions Answered in Influenza Diagnostics Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
