Influenza Diagnostics Market to Surpass 1.46 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growth in Influenza Research for Diagnostic Technologies

Westford, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, continuous innovation in diagnostic technologies, such as PCR assays, point-of-care testing, and next-gene sequencing, empowers swift and precise influenza detection. This fuels influenza diagnostics market growth by offering efficient tools for timely diagnosis and informed medical decisions.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Influenza Diagnostics Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

Heightened global awareness due to past pandemics drives investments in influenza diagnostics. Governments and healthcare sectors prioritize rapid and accurate testing systems, spurring influenza diagnostics market expansion to ensure adequate response strategies and disease containment.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/influenza-diagnostics-market

Prominent Players in the Influenza Diagnostics Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Quidel Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

bioMérieux SA

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cepheid Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Quanterix Corporation

Alere Inc.

Merck KGaA

Hologic, Inc.

Scienion AG

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Test Type Segment is expected to Grow the Market Due to its Pivotal Role in Influenza Diagnostics

Test type segment is witnessing rapid growth due to its pivotal role in influenza diagnostics. Advanced technologies such as PCR, immunofluorescence, and molecular assays offer swift and accurate results, driving demand. Their ability to detect viral strains, aiding in effective treatment and outbreak control, propels this segment's expansion in the influenza diagnostics market.

The Asia Pacific emerges as a rapid-growing influenza diagnostics market. Escalating healthcare infrastructure, population density, and increasing awareness about early disease detection drive market expansion. Government initiatives and growing research collaborations further contribute to the region's significant growth in influenza diagnostics.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/influenza-diagnostics-market

Product Segment is expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Diverse Offerings

Product segment commands dominance in the influenza diagnostics market due to its diverse offerings. Rapid antigen tests, PCR kits and immunoassays cater to varied diagnostic needs. Their accuracy, efficiency and ease of use foster widespread adoption, resulting in the segment's substantial growth and market dominance.

Regional markets in North America assert their dominance in the influenza diagnostics market due to robust healthcare infrastructure and high awareness. Extensive R&D activities, technological advancements, and government initiatives drive market growth. The rising demand for accurate diagnostics amplifies the region's leading position in influenza detection and control.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the influenza diagnostics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Influenza Diagnostics Market

In 2022, The American pharmaceutical company announced that it had obtained Nod from the USFDA for the drug Aptima CMV Quant Assay for human cytomegalovirus use. This could be a significant development in reducing the adverse effect of the virus on humans.

In 2022, Siemens Healthineers, in partnership with United Nations Children's Fund, announced its contribution to strengthening health systems in the various African region by improving access to diagnostics and the link to treatment of major diseases.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/influenza-diagnostics-market

Key Questions Answered in Influenza Diagnostics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Sleep Tech Devices Market

Global Orthopaedic Software Market

Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market

Global Sciatica Market

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com