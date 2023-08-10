Growing Adoption of Robotic Drilling in Onshore Applications: A Key Driver for Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Drilling Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oil & gas industry is witnessing a surge in demand for automation, leading to significant adoption of robotic drilling technology across the sector. Robotic drilling offers enhanced safety for workers, increased precision, high accuracy, improved data collection, and enhanced efficiency, making it a preferred choice in the industry.

Key Highlights:

Extraordinary Benefits of Robotic Drilling: Robotic drilling offers several advantages, including enhanced safety by reducing human intervention, increased operational efficiency by accelerating the drilling process and reducing errors, and improved production. These benefits are driving the adoption of robotic drilling in the oil & gas industry, leading to market expansion. Growing Onshore Applications: Onshore drilling platforms are emerging as the major driving force for the robotic drilling market due to lower operational investments and greater convenience compared to offshore drilling. The increasing onshore activities in the oil & gas industry are expected to fuel the growth of the global robotic drilling market. North America Leading the Market: North America is set to dominate the global robotic drilling market, driven by growing shale gas exploration activities, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico. Major economies in the region are witnessing increased oil production and offshore rig activities, further boosting the adoption of robotic drilling technology.

Prominent Market Players:

Leading market players in the robotic drilling industry include Huisman Equipment BV, Drillmec Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National-Oilwell Varco, Inc., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., Precision Drilling, Weatherford, Sekal, KCA Deutag Alpha Limited, and Herrenknecht Group.

The report offers a detailed market overview, including definitions, segmentations, dynamics, value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and a COVID-19 impact analysis. It also presents an outlook of the global robotic drilling market based on components (software and hardware), installation (new build and retrofit), application type (onshore and offshore), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

The report is a valuable resource for investors, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals seeking insights into the robotic drilling market. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's current state, future projections, and key trends driving the adoption of robotic drilling technology in the oil & gas industry.



