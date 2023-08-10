Global Floating Solar Panels Market - Asia Pacific Spearheading Progress

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Panels Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Floating solar panels have gained traction in the energy sector as a resilient, productive, and feasible technology, ushering in a new era of solar power utilization worldwide. The report highlights the advantages of floating solar panels, including greater power generation and environmental preservation, making them an indispensable component of the clean energy revolution.

Key Highlights:

Advantages of Floating Solar Panels: Floating solar panels have overcome the limitations of rooftop and ground-mounted solar panels by being 12.5% more efficient in energy production. They also contribute to water conservation by limiting evaporation, preserving freshwater reserves. Asia Pacific Spearheading Progress: Asia Pacific has been at the forefront of exploiting the potential of floating solar panels, with countries like India and China hosting six of the world's largest solar projects. The region's abundant water resources and year-round sunlight make it ideal for harnessing the power of floating solar panels. Prominent Players in the Market: Key players in the global floating solar panels market include First Solar, GCL-SI, Hanwha Q Cells, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, Kyocera, and others. These industry leaders are driving innovation and shaping the future of clean energy production.

The report provides a detailed market overview, including market definitions, segmentations, dynamics, value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and a COVID-19 impact analysis. It also presents price trends analysis, future projects, and economic analysis related to the floating solar panels market.

The global floating solar panels market outlook is analyzed based on product type, capacity, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of each region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The competitive landscape includes key players like Kyocera Corporation, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Yingli Solar, LONGi Solar, Ja Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Ciel & Terre International, Solaris Energy, QuantSolar, The Hanwha Group, and more.

The report is a valuable resource for investors, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals seeking insights into the floating solar panels market. It offers a holistic understanding of the market's current state, future projections, and key trends that will shape the clean energy sector.

