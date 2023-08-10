Metalert OEM Manufacturer Begins Shipping into Germany and the U.K. and Increases Production

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in location sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products announced today Global Safe Tracks, its OEM manufacturer, has received its first production run and started shipping units into Germany and the U.K. Based on the initial positive feedback and forecast, an additional 1,000 devices are going into production. Global Safe Tracks is under license to manufacture a modified version of the GPS SmartSole that includes 2G technology as a fall back to 4G technology for countries where 4G coverage has not been fully implemented. The European version is sold under the brand name “SafeSole” and the made in U.S.A. Cat M1 Bluetooth / Wi-Fi version is sold under the brand name “GPS SmartSole plus.”



“We are very pleased with the initial manufacturing results, and the ability for more product to quickly go into production in order to meet our global demand,” stated Andrew Duncan MetAlert director.

“Since announcing our manufacturing partnership last week, we have seen immediate benefits across the supply chain. By having an extra factory and point of distribution in Germany we were able to fill orders for the U.K. within days, saving time and freight costs, back orders from Germany were quickly filled, saving time and costs, which then prompted an additional 1,000 units to go into production, as customer were seeing the improvements in our ability to ship orders. During the same time frame, we received a shipment from our U.S. factory and orders were immediately shipped out to our U.S. customers,” stated Patrick Bertagna MetAlert CEO.

Under the 3-year OEM license agreement, Global Safe Tracks will be manufacturing the SafeSole in Germany, enabling a faster on demand delivery throughout Europe, while significantly reducing tariff and shipping costs across Europe, in addition to opening up new markets where 4G is currently unavailable.

To find out more how you can buy or become an authorized reseller or OEM partner please contact info@metalert.com business development.

About MetAlert, Inc.:

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling, and licensing products, services, and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

About GlobalSafeTrack Systems GmbH, operating since 2014, specializing in worldwide tracking and emergency communication solutions, both serving GSM/4G and satellite networks. Markets products under the ProteGear and SafeSole brand names. Receiver of numerous awards including the iF Design Awards 2020, redDot Design Award 2020, ISPO Product of the Year award 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document's content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert.