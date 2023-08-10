Forklift Manufacturing in the US - Recovering Economics and Rising Downstream Demand will Bring Back Steady Revenue Growth

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the forklift manufacturing market in the United States. The forklift manufacturing industry is highly competitive and produces a variety of forklifts used in different applications, such as warehousing, construction, and manufacturing. Forklifts are material-handling vehicles designed to lift and transport heavy loads within industrial settings.

The industry produces forklifts that are powered by either electric or internal combustion engines and come in various sizes and capacities to cater to different needs. Forklift manufacturers also offer specialized models for specific applications and a range of accessories like attachments, safety features, and other components.

The forklift manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on the growth of industries such as construction, manufacturing, and freight-handling, as these sectors drive the demand for forklifts. However, the industry has experienced revenue stunting due to suspended trade and industrial production activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies temporarily suspended operations due to government restrictions, which impacted industry revenue. Nevertheless, as restrictions ease and industrial production resumes, there is potential for growth in the industry.

The report covers various aspects of the industry, including the industry's definition, main activities, similar industries, supply chain, products and services, demand determinants, major markets, international trade, competitive landscape, market share concentration, key success factors, cost structure benchmarks, barriers to entry, industry globalization, major companies, operating conditions, capital intensity, technology and systems, revenue volatility, regulation and policy, and industry assistance.

The report provides valuable insights for businesses, researchers, and industry analysts looking to understand the current state and future prospects of the forklift manufacturing market in the US.

