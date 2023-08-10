New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484301/?utm_source=GNW

The Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.70 billion in 2023 to USD 1.07 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

Fiber Bragg grating (FBG) technology is becoming a popular choice for optical-fiber sensors for temperature or strain measurements because of their simple manufacture and relatively strong reflected signal strength.

Additionally, the wavelength-encoded nature of the output allows the use of the wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) technique by assigning each sensor to a different wavelength range of the available light source spectrum. As calibration is used to determine the mapping relationship between the physical quantity and wavelength and is one of the critical factors affecting the sensor’s performance, with such a feature favors the market’s growth.

Furthermore, a longer lifetime than other sensors is another major factor supporting the market’s growth. According to Hindawi, a publisher of peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journals, the life-prediction model indicates that the estimated monitoring life of an FBG sensor in an unstressed condition is about 56 and 27 years under the stressful situations that fiber Bragg grating (FBG)-based steel strands are subjected to in their working environment.

Fiber Bragg grating sensors have many advantages over traditional and structural monitoring devices in the building and aviation sectors. However, cost and technological limitations in some use cases are among the significant factors challenging their widespread adoption and growth.

A notable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed on the market studied. During the initial phase, the manufacturers faced difficulties in securing the supply of raw materials/components due to stringent lockdown measures, disrupting the supply chain globally. However, with the condition normalizing and major end-user industries expanding their operations further, the demand for these sensors is expected to grow during the post-COVID-19 period.



Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market Trends



Aerospace to be the Fastest Growing End User for FBG Sensors



FBG sensors have proven ideal options in aerospace engineering-related applications requiring high precision, remote sensing, and lightweight sensors. This technology is used in a variety of applications, including high-pressure sensing, ground-based aerodynamic test facilities, shock pressure sensing, spacecraft monitoring, and structural health monitoring of aircraft composites.

It also has significant uses in the aerospace industry, mainly for airplane wing monitoring, fuselage fatigue, and many others. Also, they have been used in smart composite manufacturing for aircraft and space structures.

Furthermore, a harsh and complex operating environment characterizes the aerospace industry, and choosing a suitable sensor to withstand such external environment extremities and perform at the desired accuracy, reliability, precision, and repeatability is of prime importance for the players in the industry.

In aircraft protection systems, to measure and monitor the temperature along the aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves, and critical areas of the plane, fiber optic technology configures easier and faster solutions for aircraft manufacturers to install more reliable and lighter weights.

Furthermore, a rise in aircraft construction is expected to bolster the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to Japan Aircraft Development Corporation (JADC), Airbus is one of the largest commercial aircraft manufacturers, delivering 611 jets last year. It is expected to maintain its growth trajectory during the forecast period. Boeing’s main competitor added 340 jets to the global aircraft fleet last year. Such massive aircraft manufacturing will drive the demand for the Fiber Bragg Grating sensor market.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth



The demand for fiber Bragg grating sensors in Asia will increase over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in emerging countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. FBG-based sensors, such as temperature, pressure, strain, and others are widely used in process control industries such as water treatment and services, oil and gas, mining, and power generation.

The significant expansion in water and wastewater infrastructure across the region is also increasing the deployment of FBG sensors. For instance, in August 2022, China Everbright Water announced that it had secured the upgrading and expansion project of the Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant in Zibo City, Shandong Province, with an investment of approximately USD 13 million. Upon completion, the project is expected to have a total designed daily industrial wastewater treatment capacity of 10,000 m3.

The governments are taking the initiative to support the manufacturing industry’s growth, further creating growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in October 2022, China announced several measures to enable foreign investment in the manufacturing industry. The Chinese government stated that it would facilitate imports and exports of foreign-invested manufacturing firms and provide assistance regarding trade and customs clearance. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s industrial output increased by 6.3% year-on-year in September 2022.

The region is also home to some of the largest power-generating countries in the world, like Japan, India, and China. For instance, India emerged as the third largest electricity-generating country in the world in 2021, as per BP. Total electricity generation in the country increased from 1,563 TWh to 1,715 TWh, a growth of 10%. Moreover, natural gas production in the country also increased by 20% to 29 bcm.



Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Industry Overview



The Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market market is highly fragmented, with the presence of major players like FBGS International NV, Smart Fibres Ltd, Micron Optics (Luna Innovations), Timbercon Inc., and National Instruments Corporation. Players in the market are adopting strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.



In June 2022, EV startup NIO Inc. announced a new brand with a 500,000-car capacity annually. Due to their ability to be embedded directly into the hot casting zone, such large-scale projects would increase demand for FBG temperature sensors.



In March 2022, The ANGELA Consortium finalized and delivered a flight-cleared landing gear system to Airbus Helicopters, which will be integrated into the RACER high-speed compound helicopter. Aviatest, M&S Engineering, Centre Composite, and Techno System Developments provided technical expertise in various forms. This included the smart landing gear for hard landing detection based on the FBG sensor network.



