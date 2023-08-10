Tortilla Production in the US: A Growing Industry Driven by Consumer Preferences and Health Trends

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tortilla Production in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the tortilla production market in the United States. Tortillas are a staple food in many Latin American countries and have gained popularity in other parts of the world as well.

The Tortilla Production market in the US is highly competitive, with various companies offering a wide range of products, including traditional hand-made tortillas to mass-produced, pre-packaged varieties. Producers in the market also cater to consumer preferences by offering different flavors, sizes, and options like organic and gluten-free tortillas.

The industry has seen significant growth due to the increasing Hispanic and Latino population in the US, who have made tortillas a staple in their diets. Additionally, the rising number of health-conscious consumers has driven demand for tortillas due to their fiber and flaxseed content. Corn tortillas, in particular, are popular among consumers with celiac disease as they are gluten-free.

According to the report, the Tortilla Production industry in the US is forecasted to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, with revenue expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2023. The growth is driven by increased demand, including a rise in gluten-free product consumption and the health-conscious trend.

The report covers various aspects of the industry, including the industry's definition, main activities, similar industries, supply chain, products and services, demand determinants, major markets, international trade, competitive landscape, market share concentration, key success factors, cost structure benchmarks, barriers to entry, industry globalization, major companies, operating conditions, capital intensity, technology and systems, revenue volatility, regulation and policy, and industry assistance.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Grupo Bimbo Sab De Cv

Gruma Sab De Cv

Tyson Foods Inc.

The report provides valuable insights for businesses, researchers, and industry analysts looking to understand the current state and future prospects of the tortilla production market in the US.

