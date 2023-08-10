Global Starter Cultures Market: Microorganisms Shaping the Future of Food Fermentation

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the global starter cultures market. Starter cultures are preparations of living microorganisms, including single types or mixtures of microorganisms, used in food production to impart specific sensory and nutritional characteristics, enhance safety, and facilitate the fermentation process in various food products.

The main microorganisms used in starter cultures are bacteria, yeast, and molds. These cultures are utilized in industries and domestic production of various dairy products, meat, seafood, alcoholic beverages, and others. Starter cultures can be composed of single strains, multi-strain mixes, and can be found in freeze-dried or frozen forms.

The global starter cultures market experienced growth from $1.22 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is projected to further grow to $1.62 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth is driven by technological advancements, with major players developing advanced technologies to create innovative products, such as DSM's DelvoFresh YS-042 starter culture that allows manufacturers to produce extremely mild, creamy, and thick stirred yogurt without the use of texturizers or added proteins.

Europe was the largest region in the starter cultures market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The increase in demand for dairy products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the starter cultures market. Starter cultures play a crucial role in the production of fermented dairy foods like cheese and yogurt. The rise in demand for dairy products is evident in data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), showing an increase in per capita consumption of American-type cheese, yogurt, and butter from 2019 to 2020.

The report covers various market characteristics, including size and growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides historic and forecast market growth by geography, with data segmentations for country and regional historic and forecast data.

The starter cultures market offers a wide range of applications, including dairy and dairy products, meat and seafood, alcoholic beverages, and others. The report provides valuable insights for businesses, researchers, and industry analysts looking to understand the current state and potential growth opportunities in the starter cultures market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.29 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



