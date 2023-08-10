Quisitive Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider and Payment Solutions Provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 29th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Quisitive management will host the earnings call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Link: Here

Toll Free dial-in: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day and will expire after September 12, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13740191

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.



Quisitive Investor Contact

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

QUIS@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

Quisitive Management Contact

Mike Reinhart

President and Chief Executive Officer

mike.reinhart@quisitive.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com