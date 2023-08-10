Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences for the First Time in Nearly a Decade

DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the "Company", “we” or "RMCF"), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. This marks the first investor conference appearance for the Company since 2014 as the new management team is committed to proactively engaging shareholders and prospective investors.



is being held August 16 – 17, 2023. The Company will host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, August 16 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time and will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register and view the Company’s presentation. H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel from September 11 – 13, 2023. The Company’s virtual presentation will be available on-demand throughout the conference for registered attendees, and the management team is scheduled to host 1x1 meetings in-person on September 11th.



To request a meeting with the RMCF team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. RMCF was named one of America’s Best on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2023" in the chocolate and candy stores category. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Rob Swadosh

SwadoshGroup

908-723-2845

Rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com