Global Vehicle OEM in New Vehicle Online Retailing Analysis Report 2023 - Expanding Buying Options Fueling Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers in New Vehicle Online Retailing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes new vehicle online retailing, focusing on the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese new passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the retail digitalization influence on OEMs and other stakeholders in the retail value chain.

This study discusses potential digital trends and implications, examines the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese regulatory landscape, and elaborates on sales trends through online and offline channels.

In addition, it assesses customers' online journeys, digitalization impact on each retail activity, and the stance of important OEMs regarding online sales implementation and level of digitalization of customer purchase process.

Existing digital and online sales models that involve OEMs - OEM online, dealer online, agency sales (product-based hybrid model), and OEM direct-to-customer (D2C) online - are extensively discussed in the study. Additionally, the report provides cost analysis (pros and cons for OEM and dealers) for different online sales models.

Finally, this research service discusses growth opportunities for new vehicle online retailing and offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Original Equipment Manufacturer New Vehicle Online Retailing Strategies

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

OEM Online Retail Strategies: Market Overview

Research Methodology

Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation/Regional Focus: OEMs New Online Retail Strategies

Customer Journey and Digitalization Requirements

OEM Competitors by Region

Retail Sales Channels: Definitions

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunities

Improved Functional Efficiency of Dealerships

Limiting Multiple Stakeholder Involvement in the Distribution Value Chain

Customer Data Access

Online New Car Retailing Overview

Online New Car Retailing: Market Summary

Online New Car Retailing: Key Findings

Online Retailing Stakeholder Ecosystem

Online/Digitalized Sales: Distribution Approach

Third-party Online Channel: Distribution Approach

Stakeholder Sales Channel Involvement

Potential Trends Impacting New Car Online Retail

Implications of Potential Trends on New Car Online Retail

Relevant Regulations and Legislations

Global New Vehicle Sales Trends

OEM Sales Channel Adoption by Region

Cost Type Comparison by Sales Model

Cost Segment Comparison by Sales Model

Global Whitespace Opportunities for Technology Enablers

Regional Comparison

Technology Enablers and Start-ups To Watch

Regional Overview

European New Car Online Sales Trends

European Online Retail Status and Overview

European Online Retail OEM Benchmarking

European Regional Outlook

European Regional OEM Opportunities and the Need for Online/Digitalized Sales

Cost Analysis by Sales Models

Assumptions and Considerations

Dealer Cost Split: Traditional Model

Cost Implications Over Time

Cost Analysis: OEM Online (Omnichannel)

Cost Analysis: Dealer Online (Omnichannel)

Cost Analysis: Agency Model

Cost Analysis: OEM D2C Online

Exhibits

Product Finders and Stock Locators

Trade-in and Test Drive Bookings

Finance Options, Credit Checks, and Online Vehicle Booking

Vehicle Payment and Car Delivery

Tesla's In-house IT Systems and Digital Retail Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45fvnq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.