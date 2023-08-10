Global Vehicle OEM in New Vehicle Online Retailing Analysis Report 2023 - Expanding Buying Options Fueling Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers in New Vehicle Online Retailing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes new vehicle online retailing, focusing on the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese new passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the retail digitalization influence on OEMs and other stakeholders in the retail value chain.
This study discusses potential digital trends and implications, examines the European, North American, Asian, South American, and Chinese regulatory landscape, and elaborates on sales trends through online and offline channels.
In addition, it assesses customers' online journeys, digitalization impact on each retail activity, and the stance of important OEMs regarding online sales implementation and level of digitalization of customer purchase process.
Existing digital and online sales models that involve OEMs - OEM online, dealer online, agency sales (product-based hybrid model), and OEM direct-to-customer (D2C) online - are extensively discussed in the study. Additionally, the report provides cost analysis (pros and cons for OEM and dealers) for different online sales models.
Finally, this research service discusses growth opportunities for new vehicle online retailing and offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Original Equipment Manufacturer New Vehicle Online Retailing Strategies
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- OEM Online Retail Strategies: Market Overview
- Research Methodology
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation/Regional Focus: OEMs New Online Retail Strategies
- Customer Journey and Digitalization Requirements
- OEM Competitors by Region
- Retail Sales Channels: Definitions
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunities
- Improved Functional Efficiency of Dealerships
- Limiting Multiple Stakeholder Involvement in the Distribution Value Chain
- Customer Data Access
Online New Car Retailing Overview
- Online New Car Retailing: Market Summary
- Online New Car Retailing: Key Findings
- Online Retailing Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Online/Digitalized Sales: Distribution Approach
- Third-party Online Channel: Distribution Approach
- Stakeholder Sales Channel Involvement
- Potential Trends Impacting New Car Online Retail
- Implications of Potential Trends on New Car Online Retail
- Relevant Regulations and Legislations
- Global New Vehicle Sales Trends
- OEM Sales Channel Adoption by Region
- Cost Type Comparison by Sales Model
- Cost Segment Comparison by Sales Model
- Global Whitespace Opportunities for Technology Enablers
- Regional Comparison
- Technology Enablers and Start-ups To Watch
Regional Overview
- European New Car Online Sales Trends
- European Online Retail Status and Overview
- European Online Retail OEM Benchmarking
- European Regional Outlook
- European Regional OEM Opportunities and the Need for Online/Digitalized Sales
Cost Analysis by Sales Models
- Assumptions and Considerations
- Dealer Cost Split: Traditional Model
- Cost Implications Over Time
- Cost Analysis: OEM Online (Omnichannel)
- Cost Analysis: Dealer Online (Omnichannel)
- Cost Analysis: Agency Model
- Cost Analysis: OEM D2C Online
Exhibits
- Product Finders and Stock Locators
- Trade-in and Test Drive Bookings
- Finance Options, Credit Checks, and Online Vehicle Booking
- Vehicle Payment and Car Delivery
- Tesla's In-house IT Systems and Digital Retail Strategy
