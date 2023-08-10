Global Cosmetics Market Set to Reach $663.5 Billion by 2031: Driven by Self-Care Trend, Active Ingredients, and Asia Pacific Expansion - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cosmetics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 663.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for cosmetics is expected to close at US$ 451.0 billion.



The growing consumer desire to enhance one's appearance and express individuality is a fundamental driver of the cosmetics market. Consumers use cosmetics to highlight their features, boost self-confidence, and create unique looks.

The rising influence of Social media platforms, especially Instagram, YouTube, is expected to drive the demand for cosmetics. Consumers are increasingly concerned about skincare, and sun protection, and using products that contribute to overall well-being, and boost market growth.

The growing emphasis on overall wellness and self-care has led to the integration of cosmetics into holistic health routines, boosting demand for products that promote self-esteem and relaxation likely to boost the market for cosmetics market

With an aging population and increased awareness about skincare, anti-aging products, and those that promote skin health and radiance, the demand for cosmetics is part of the daily routine among the consumer, supporting the growth of the cosmetics market.

The growing trend of purchasing cosmetics products through e-commerce platforms, and growing digital marketing aids to increase brand awareness is expected to support the market growth

Supercharge Your Business Strategy with Market Intelligence: Request Your Free Sample Copy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10667

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 432.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 663.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Category, By Age Group, By Consumer Group, By Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Beiersdorf AG, Clinique Laboratories, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., INGLOT SP. Z O.O., L'Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Ordinary

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the cosmetics market was valued at US$ 432.3 billion

The face care segment remains prominent in terms of product type, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on category, the organic/ natural segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on the consumer group, the women contribute to the largest share of the cosmetics market, due to the increased use of skincare, body care, and hair care among the women.

Cosmetics Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased application of innovative technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is being used to enhance the consumer shopping experience, allowing them to virtually try on products before purchasing, driving the cosmetics market growth

Market players are introducing new and advanced skincare formulations that address specific skin concerns such as anti-aging, hydration, and brightening. These products may include innovative ingredients and technologies.

Cosmetics Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the cosmetics market during the forecast period owing to high disposable incomes and a strong emphasis on beauty and personal care. The growing demand for natural and organic products, as well as a focus on anti-aging solutions, drives innovation in this region. Influencer marketing and e-commerce play a significant role in shaping consumer choices and boosting market demand.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of the cosmetics market during the forecast period with strong demand for color cosmetics, hair care products, and fragrances. Rising incomes and changing consumer lifestyles in countries like China and India drive the market demand in the region.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=10667<ype=S

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the cosmetics market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cosmetics market report:

Beiersdorf AG

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

INGLOT SP. Z O.O.

L'Oréal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Ordinary

Key Developments in the Cosmetics Market

In April 2023 – L’Oréal announced that it has signed an agreement with Natura &Co to acquire Aēsop, the Australian luxury beauty brand.

– L’Oréal announced that it has signed an agreement with Natura &Co to acquire Aēsop, the Australian luxury beauty brand. Shiseido offers a wide range of skincare products, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, toners, masks, and more. They cater to different skin types and concerns, such as anti-aging, hydration, brightening, and more Their makeup line includes products like foundation, concealer, blush, eyeshadow, lipstick, mascara, and more. They often focus on innovative formulations and trendy colours.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=10667

Cosmetics Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Face Care Moisturizers & Creams Serums & Essence Face Wash & Cleansers Face Masks Face Oil Under-eye Creams Lip Balms Others (Toners, Face Scrubs & Exfoliators, etc.)

Body Care Lotions & Creams Body Oil Hand Creams Foot Creams Others (Foot Masks, Neck Cream, etc.)

Hair Care

Shampoo

Conditioner

Others (Hair Mask, Hair Serum, etc.)

Bath Products Shower Gel Bath Soap Others (Bath Salt, Loofah, etc.) Color Cosmetic

Eye Products Eye Shadow Eye Liner Kohl Pencil Others (Eye Primer, Mascara, etc.)

Facial Products Primer Foundation Concealer Face Powder Others (Blush, Highlighter, etc.)

Lip Products Lipstick Lip Gloss Lip Liner Others (Primer, Tints, etc.)

Others (Body Shimmer, Brushes & Applicators, etc.)

Others (Oral Care, Fragrance, etc.)

By Category

Organic/ Natural

Synthetic

By Age Group

Below 20 years

20 to 40 years

40 to 60 years

More than 60 years

By Consumer Group

Men

Women

Unisex



By Price

Low

Medium

High



End-user

Individual Consumer

Commercial Hotels & Resorts Spas Beauty Salons Others (Hospitals, Homestays, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Website

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Beauty Salons

Other Retail Stores

Direct Sales

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com